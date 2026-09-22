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HAMLET to Open at Chestnut Street Playhouse in Norwich

Michael Hinton directs and stars alongside Derek Corriveau, Heather Oakley, and Lydia Winter in the intimate production.

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HAMLET to Open at Chestnut Street Playhouse in Norwich

William Shakespeare's Hamlet, New England Studio Theatre (NEST), in residence at Chestnut Street Playhouse, invites audiences into the troubled royal court of Denmark when Hamlet takes the stage September 17-27, 2026.

The production is co-directed by Michael Hinton, NEST's Founding Artistic Director, and Kristin Allegrezza, Managing Director. Hinton also takes on the title role of Hamlet.

Following his father's death, Prince Hamlet returns home to find his mother remarried to his uncle, now King of Denmark. When his father's ghost appears with an accusation of murder, Hamlet's search for the truth sets in motion a chain of events that threatens his family, his relationships and the kingdom itself.

Presented in the intimate setting of Chestnut Street Playhouse, NEST's production puts the human relationships at the center of Shakespeare's tragedy. Drawing visual inspiration from contemporary European royalty, the production explores a world of grief, family, love, ambition, betrayal and the struggle to know what - and whom - to believe.

Joining Hinton are Derek Corriveau as Claudius, Heather Oakley as Gertrude, Lydia Winter as Ophelia, Aaron Lathrop as Laertes, Charles Anderson as Polonius, Benjamin Fuller-Shafer as Horatio and Bob Schneider as the Ghost.

The company also features Matt Barbeau as Bernardo; Amy Melissa Bentley as Player Queen/Osric; Sky Buchan as Marcellus/Young Fortinbras; Daniel Dykes as Player King/Gravedigger; Cynthia Lupo as Rosencrantz; Dave Mellisy as Guildenstern/Second Gravedigger; Tony O'Connell as Luminous; and Jim Walsh as Francisco/Priest.

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