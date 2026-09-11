Grace Farms to Launch 2026–27 Season With Music and Lecture Series

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Grace Farms has announced additional details for its music and concert lecture series presented from Sept. 13, 2026 to May 8, 2027. Exploring the theme, “We all build,” the performances and talks will take place primarily in the Sanctuary of the acclaimed SANAA-designed River building at Grace Farms, the only glass-enclosed performing arts space in the world, offering 360-degree views of the surrounding natural landscape.

Beginning in its 10th anniversary year, Grace Farms has opened each season with a discussion featuring a visual artist whose work is on view. This year's season opener, on Sept. 13, continues that tradition with a conversation between Grace Farms’ Founding Creative Director Chelsea Thatcher and visual artist Teresita Fernández, who will discuss her studio practice, research, materials, and site-specific work, Double Glass River (2015), which has become an integral part of Grace Farms. The lecture will be preceded by a short recital by award-winning violist Jordan Bak.

The headlining performance of the season showcases Tony® and GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr., and includes selections from the American Songbook, reimagined pop favorites, and musical theater classics — including special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony Award for his iconic portrayal of Aaron Burr (Sept. 26).

Music at Grace Farms

The concert series Music at Grace Farms, which is timed to conclude with the sunset, begins on Nov. 15, in the 700-seat indoor amphitheater with renowned violinist Nemanja Radulović and his acclaimed chamber orchestra Double Sens — making its U.S. debut and first U.S. tour —performing works by Beethoven and Bach. Then, the GRAMMY®-nominated choir Broadway Inspirational Voices returns to Grace Farms to deliver another unforgettable, family-friendly concert of beloved Broadway, gospel, and Christmas melodies performed by 30 vocalists (Dec. 13).

GRAMMY®-nominated sarodist Alam Khan — son of the legendary musician Ali Akbar Khan —joins forces with one of the most innovative and leading classical guitarists, Derek Gripper. They explore the heights of spontaneous creation, re-imagining great African songs and Indian melodies (Feb. 28). The next performance features GRAMMY®-winning singer and songwriter Aoife O’Donovan, who offers an intimate afternoon showcasing the quiet power of her singular voice and the warmth of strings intertwined. Joining her is cellist Eric Jacobsen and violinist Colin Jacobsen, co-founders of the groundbreaking string quartet Brooklyn Rider, and the chamber orchestra The Knights (Apr. 11).

On May 8, the last performance of the series features pianist Elizabeth Joy Roe (half of the groundbreaking Anderson & Roe Piano Duo ) and GRAMMY®-winning cellist and Grace Farms Artist-in-Residence Arlen Hlusko.

Lectures with Concert

The marquee series Lectures with Concert pairs visionary leaders who have shaped our world to share a thought-provoking portrait of their life’s work and explore central themes and fundamental questions that define their distinguished careers. Coupled with these talks, are curated chamber music performances by some of today’s most celebrated musicians that thoughtfully respond to the lecturer’s creative output.

The series kicks off on Jan. 23, when Dr. Danielle Allen, James Bryant Conant University Professor, Harvard University, draws an arc from the American founding to the present to explore how the original vision of the Declaration of Independence can serve us still. The performance that follows features violinists William Hagen and David Bernat, violist Masumi Per Rostad, and cellist Arlen Hlusko.

The next lecture features artist, scholar, and advocate Dr. Hannah Rose Thomas—who has established a renowned portrait painting practice, harnessing art as a tool for advocacy—and is followed by a performance by musicians of the London Philharmonic Orchestra (Mar. 14).

The last lecture of the series is presented by Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, the 19th President of Dartmouth and cognitive scientist, now positioned as a global leader on the most critical issues facing higher education. (Apr. 24). The performance that follows features violinists William Hagen and David Bernat, violist Masumi Per Rostad, and cellist Arlen Hlusko.

All musical performances that are a part of the Lectures with Concert series are curated by Grace Farms’ Artist-in-Residence Arlen Hlusko.

Leading with Purpose

Leading with Purpose is a signature series that highlights innovative leaders and transformational thinkers who are advancing more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive systems across industries. The series highlights bold ideas and purpose-driven leadership that shape culture, influence capital, and drive lasting change. On Sept. 19, Sarah Harden, former CEO of Hello Sunshine, shares lessons in leadership, innovation, and creating more equitable industries.

On May 6, this series brings together Mike Faherty, Co-Founder of Faherty, and Shilpa Shah, Co-Founder of Cuyana, for a lunch conversation exploring what it means to lead with purpose in today’s fashion industry.

Make a Day of It: Beyond the Series at Grace Farms

Visitors to Grace Farms can immerse themselves in 80 acres of serene landscape and world-class design, exploring the award-winning, SANAA-designed River building and site-specific art installations. Guests can embark on guided art and architecture tours, stroll along a one-mile trail loop surrounding Cattail Pond, or drop into daily pop-up educational talks covering sustainable design and nature stewardship. For relaxation and conversation, the glass-enclosed Tea Pavilion offers tranquil tea tastings and afternoon tea services paired with seasonal bites. Visitors can also dine at the Commons — a 6,900-square-foot glass space featuring 18-foot red oak communal tables — to enjoy locally sourced seasonal lunches, house-made daily pastries, and light fare.

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