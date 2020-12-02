Goodspeed Presents MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLING: HEIDI KETTENRING SINGS KAREN CARPENTER

Goodspeed Musicals will join local arts organizations around the nation to present the virtual concert Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter, available on demand from December 17 -27, 2020.

Chicago's favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring (Wicked, Broadway in Chicago) and her exceptional band present the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. A storyteller sure to stir the heart, multi-award-winner Kettenring tenderly chronicles Carpenter's life with a familiar angelic radiance. Around the Town Chicago calls the show, "Glorious. An elegant, tear jerking, sing along concert event." Songs include "Close To You," "Merry Christmas Darling," "For All We Know," and "The Christmas Song."

Goodspeed's Executive Director Michael Gennaro shared "Goodspeed Musicals is delighted to once again partner with Artists Lounge Live to give patrons across the region access to a wonderful video on-demand holiday concert that our audiences can experience from the comfort and safety of their own home." The event, produced by the Chicago-based company Artists Lounge Live, will be available to watch on-demand beginning December 17. Audiences can enjoy this celebration of Karen Carpenter classics on the date of their choosing through December 27, 2020. To view the VOD concert, audience members must have a high speed internet connection that allows for streaming.

Ticket proceeds will provide crucial support to participating arts organizations struggling to survive during this difficult time. Tickets are available for $35 ($25 for Goodspeed Members) by contacting Goodspeed Musicals Box Office at (860)873-8668 open Monday - Thursday 10am to 5pm or online at goodspeed.org



Patrons only need to purchase one ticket per household to watch this special Video On Demand concert but may choose to support Goodspeed and the performers by purchasing tickets for all those who will be enjoying the holiday concert. The link to watch will be sent in advance via confirmation email. For more information, visit goodspeed.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You