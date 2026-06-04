GET HAPPY! Judy Garland Celebration to Come to Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse will present “Get Happy!,” a concert celebrating the legendary entertainer Judy Garland, on Wednesday, June 17, at 7 p.m. The show was nominated for BroadwayWorld's San Diego 2021 Regional Awards for Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance.

Artist, creator, and producer Jenna Pastuszek will sing music from “The Wizard of Oz,” “Easter Parade,” “Judy Live at Carnegie Hall,” “Judy at The Palace,” “The Judy Garland Show,” and more, along with sharing personal stories about Garland. Musical supervisor is Joshua Zecher-Ross. Pastuszek returns to the Playhouse after starring last year in “Me, Myself & Barbra,” a retrospective of Barbra Streisand's music.

Jenna Pastuszek is an acclaimed performer who has graced stages nationwide. She has performed Off- and Off-Off-Broadway in New York City at The Player's Theatre, The New Ohio Theatre, The June Havoc, Theatre Row, Birdland, The Green Room 42, and 54Below. Regional credits include The Walnut Street Theatre, Delaware Theatre Company, The Eagle Theatre, The Media Theatre, Theatre SilCo, Gretna Playhouse, Sharon Playhouse, and Hollywood's Hudson Theatre. She is the star, creator, and producer of two solo shows: “Get Happy! An Evening Celebrating the World's Greatest Entertainer, Judy Garland,” and “Me, Myself & Barbra.” These shows have been produced at Paper Mill Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, The Overture Center, The Engeman Theater, California Center for Arts and Entertainment in Escondido, East Lynne Theatre Company, Feinstein's at Vitello's, and more. She can be heard on Pandora Radio as the voice of Starbucks Café, Amazon, Pepsi, Crest, and more. In addition to performing, Pastuszek is a highly sought-after voice teacher and performance coach, most recently at USC and UArts. She is the co-founder of Innovative Voice Studio, where she trains Broadway artists, and of Innovative Performance, where she coaches leaders across a variety of industries to use their voices to better express themselves. A proud Ukrainian, she is a graduate of NYU Steinhardt and University of Virginia.

Joshua Zecher-Ross has worked on hundreds of productions and performances in NYC and North America as a music supervisor and director, conductor, pianist, and arranger. Broadway: “Operation Mincemeat,” “Queen of Versailles,” “Be More Chill,” “Once Upon a One More Time,” and “Some Like it Hot.” Other regional: Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Denver Center, Theatre Calgary, Barrington Stage Company, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, George Street Playhouse, Sharon Playhouse, and The Little Theatre on the Square (Sullivan, Illinois) where he also served as artistic director. He is the composer of “Rescue Rue,” a musical for young audiences, which recently had an off-Broadway run, and is the music director and arranger for several shows currently in development. Recent recordings: “Past Demons and Future Demons” by Ryan Scott Oliver, “Her Sound” by Ethan Carlson, “In the Light: A Faustian Tale” by Michael Mott. He is also an instructor and the head of music at the musical theatre program at the NY Film Academy.

Tickets are $40, $50. For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/get-happy/.

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