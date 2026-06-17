Everclear, Matisyahu, and Los Lobos Headline Jonathan Edwards Winery’s 2026 Summer Concert Series

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Jonathan Edwards Winery is inviting guests to spend summer evenings among the vines with the return of its Summer Concert Series, featuring a lineup of national touring artists, fan-favorite performers, and one of the winery's most anticipated seasonal traditions.

Set on the winery's picturesque North Stonington grounds, the series brings together live music, coastal Connecticut charm, and Jonathan Edwards' award-winning wines in a relaxed vineyard setting. Surrounded by 20 acres of vines, rolling hills, stone walls, and farm-country views, the winery offers a memorable summer backdrop for music lovers to gather, sip, and celebrate the season.

The 2026 Lineup

Rolling Together Revue featuring G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Moon Taxi

Sunday, June 28 | 7:00 p.m. | Seating opens at 5:30 p.m. | 21+ event

Three distinctive artists come together for a collaborative summer show built for outdoor stages. G. Love is known for his laid-back blend of hip-hop, blues, funk, and soul, a sound he helped define as the frontman of G. Love & Special Sauce. Donavon Frankenreiter, a former professional surfer turned singer-songwriter, brings breezy, soulful acoustic rock rooted in the rhythm of coastal life. Nashville-based Moon Taxi rounds out the bill with an energetic mix of indie, alternative, and jam-influenced rock. Together, the artists will deliver a one-of-a-kind concert experience featuring a full Moon Taxi set and a song-trading performance with G. Love and Frankenreiter backed by the band.

Everclear

Friday, July 24 | 7:00 p.m. | Seating opens at 5:30 p.m. | 21+ event

One of the defining alternative rock bands to emerge from the 1990s, Everclear brings its unmistakable sound to the vineyard for a summer night of guitar-driven rock. Led by founder, vocalist, and guitarist Art Alexakis, the band has spent more than three decades connecting with fans through powerful songwriting, high-energy performances, and a catalog that helped shape the era's alternative sound.

Lobster Bake featuring Hot Mess

Sunday, August 2 | 5:00 p.m. | Advance ticket purchase required | 21+ event

A beloved Jonathan Edwards Winery summer tradition returns with a classic New England lobster bake, vineyard views, and live music from Hot Mess. Guests will enjoy a full lobster dinner featuring steamers and mussels with drawn butter, corn on the cob, red bliss potatoes, barbecue chicken, a 1 1/4-pound lobster, and watermelon for dessert. After dinner, the celebration continues with dancing under the tent to Hot Mess, Boston's high-energy, nine-piece event band known for powerhouse vocals, a horn-driven sound, and a dance-floor-filling mix of pop, rock, hip-hop, and party favorites.

Matisyahu Summer Tour

Saturday, August 8 | 7:00 p.m. | Seating opens at 5:30 p.m. | 21+ event

Matisyahu brings his genre-blending summer tour to Jonathan Edwards Winery for an evening of reggae, rock, hip-hop, and improvisational energy. Known for his distinctive vocal style, spiritual lyricism, and live performances that move fluidly between melodic singing, rhythmic delivery, and beatboxing, Matisyahu has built a career on crossing musical boundaries and creating an uplifting concert experience.

Los Lobos with Opener GA-20

Saturday, September 5 | 7:00 p.m. | Seating opens at 5:30 p.m. | 21+ event

Los Lobos closes out the summer series with a performance rooted in more than 50 years of musical innovation. The Grammy Award-winning East Los Angeles band is celebrated for its singular blend of rock and roll, Tex-Mex, blues, folk, R&B, country, traditional Mexican music, and American roots traditions. From their chart-topping version of “La Bamba” to decades of acclaimed albums and live performances, Los Lobos continues to bring a rich, cross-cultural sound to stages around the world.

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