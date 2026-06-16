CRAZY FOR YOU Extends at Goodspeed Musicals Through Mid-August
Originally scheduled to close on Aug. 9, Crazy For You will run June 19 – Aug. 16, 2026.
Goodspeed Musicals will welcome Crazy For You, the celebration of classic song-and-dance musicals, on Friday, June 19, as its second production of the 2026 season. An additional nine performances have been added.
Originally scheduled to close on Aug. 9, Crazy For You will run June 19 – Aug. 16, 2026. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Additional performances have been added on Thursday, July 9, at 2:00 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 13, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 16, at 2:00 p.m.
Put on your dancing shoes because Crazy For You, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical comedy is tapping its way onto the Goodspeed stage. When Broadway hopeful Bobby Child is sent to Nevada to foreclose on an abandoned theatre, he hatches a plan to save the town and get the girl—by putting on a show! Featuring glorious Gershwin melodies including “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” and “Someone To Watch Over Me,” it’s a spectacular celebration of classic song-and-dance musicals. Who could ask for anything more?
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A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
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Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
Kweskin Theatre (8/06-8/15)
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Guys & Dolls
Kweskin Theatre (6/05-6/27)
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Crazy For You
Goodspeed Opera House (6/19-8/09)
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John Arden Music Dueling Pianos
Music Theatre of Connecticut (7/11-7/11)
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Mary Poppins
Musicals at Richter (7/24-8/09)
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Sun Country Fest with Lauren Alaina at Mohegan Sun
Mohegan Sun (7/25-7/25)
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Multi-Platinum Rock Legends Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms Announce Return To The Road For Co-Headlining Summer Tour With Special Guest Spin Doctors
Mohegan Sun (7/31-7/31)
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Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
New Paradigm Theatre (8/07-8/09)
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A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
The Klein Memorial Auditorium (6/28-6/28)
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