CRAZY FOR YOU Extends at Goodspeed Musicals Through Mid-August

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Goodspeed Musicals will welcome Crazy For You, the celebration of classic song-and-dance musicals, on Friday, June 19, as its second production of the 2026 season. An additional nine performances have been added.



Originally scheduled to close on Aug. 9, Crazy For You will run June 19 – Aug. 16, 2026. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Additional performances have been added on Thursday, July 9, at 2:00 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 13, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 16, at 2:00 p.m.



Put on your dancing shoes because Crazy For You, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical comedy is tapping its way onto the Goodspeed stage. When Broadway hopeful Bobby Child is sent to Nevada to foreclose on an abandoned theatre, he hatches a plan to save the town and get the girl—by putting on a show! Featuring glorious Gershwin melodies including “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” and “Someone To Watch Over Me,” it’s a spectacular celebration of classic song-and-dance musicals. Who could ask for anything more?



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