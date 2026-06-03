Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County to Honor 2026 Mark Awards Recipients

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The Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County has announced the 2026 Mark Awards, a reimagined arts and empowerment celebration honoring the individuals, organizations, and cultural leaders whose work is shaping communities, expanding access, and creating lasting impact through the arts. This year's event will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at The Meadowlands at the Darien Community Association in Darien, Connecticut.

Building on the legacy of the ACE Awards, the Mark Awards represent the next evolution of the Cultural Alliance's commitment to recognizing the transformative role arts and culture play in strengthening communities across Fairfield County. More than an awards ceremony, the event serves as a gathering point for community members and leaders who understand that creativity is essential infrastructure for a thriving region. The Mark Awards highlight the power of partnership in shaping a vibrant and connected Fairfield County. These collaborations expand access to creative experiences, strengthen local identity, support economic vitality, and ensure that the arts remain a visible and valued part of the region's future.

"I am very excited to celebrate the achievements of our winners, who have all left an indelible mark on the community," said Douglas Laustsen, Executive Director of the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County. "Each Mark Award winner is a vital member of our community, helping Fairfield County to be a vital place to live and visit.”

Guests will enjoy an evening of networking, celebration, and artistic engagement in the beautiful setting of The Meadowlands. The program will feature special musical performances by acclaimed actor, singer, and longtime arts advocate James "Jim" Naughton and Douglas Laustsen, alongside the presentation of the 2026 Mark Awards.

The Cultural Alliance recognizes the following 2026 Mark Awards honorees:

Aisha Nailah will be honored for her powerful artistic practice and commitment to community engagement through the arts. Her work creates opportunities for dialogue, reflection, and social transformation, demonstrating how creative expression can foster understanding, challenge assumptions, and strengthen connections across communities.

The Ballet School of Stamford will be recognized for its longstanding dedication to arts education and artistic development. Through decades of training young dancers and nurturing creativity, confidence, and discipline, the organization has made a lasting contribution to Fairfield County's cultural landscape and future generations of artists.

VersoFest at Westport Library will be honored for its innovative approach to cultural programming and community engagement. By bringing together artists, writers, musicians, thinkers, and audiences from diverse backgrounds, VersoFest has expanded the role of public cultural spaces and created meaningful opportunities for connection and creative exchange.

Laurence Caso will be recognized for his sustained leadership and commitment to advancing arts and culture throughout Fairfield County. Through his stewardship of the Klein Memorial Auditorium, he has helped ensure that one of the region's most important cultural venues remains a vibrant gathering place where communities come together to experience the performing arts.

Together, these honorees illustrate the many ways arts and culture leave a lasting mark: through education, leadership, innovation, access, and community building. Their accomplishments serve as inspiring examples of the broader creative ecosystem that continues to shape Fairfield County.

The Mark Awards also serve as the Cultural Alliance's signature annual fundraising event, generating support for programs and initiatives that strengthen the region's arts sector. Proceeds from the evening help advance advocacy efforts, build organizational capacity, foster collaboration, and increase visibility for artists and cultural organizations throughout Fairfield County.

"We are honored to celebrate the accomplishments of members of Fairfield County's vibrant arts and culture community: artist Aisha Nailah, the Ballet School of Stamford and Westport Library's VersoFest. We are also proud to present the Lifetime Achievement ACE Award to Laurence Caso, Executive Director of the Klein Memorial Auditorium, whose leadership has significantly expanded access to arts and education in Bridgeport," says Cheryl R. Williams, president of the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County.

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