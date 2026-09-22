Capital Classics Reveals 2026–27 Shakespeare Book Club Season

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Capital Classics Theatre Company has announced the theme and plays for the 2026-2027 season of the Shakespeare Book Club: TEENS MAKING SCENES! Talks will focus on the younger generation in Shakespeare's plays and the ways the they act, talk, feel, and especially, treat each other in Shakespeare's plays.

West Hartford Public Library and Capital Classics team up for the 13th year of this popular book club. Artistic Associate and Professor of Theatre Geoffrey Sheehan leads this 9-part discussion of Shakespeare’s great works of theatrical literature.

Discussions run from October 2026 through June 2027 and are held on the first Monday of each month from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Talks are held in-person at the Noah Webster Library, 20 South Main Street, West Hartford, Conn., and online through Zoom.

Talks are free of charge and open to fans of all ages and experience levels. Participants do not need to read the plays in advance. Some participate in the discussions with prepared questions, while others listen in like a podcast.

To receive monthly Book Club details and to receive the Zoom login information, be sure to email info@capitalclassics.org or bard@westhartfordlibrary.org to be added to the Book Club invite list. Participants can also visit the Noah Webster Library in West Hartford on the First Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. No reservations are required.

For more information about Capital Classics and the Shakespeare Book Club, visit CapitalClassics.org/book-club.

2026-2027 Shakespeare Book Club Plays

Monday, October 5: As You Like It — 'Family Dynamics!'

Monday, November 2: Henry IV, Part 1 — 'Hal & Hotspur - Fun & Fire'

Monday, December 7: The Taming of the Shrew — 'Sister Acts!'

Monday, January 4: Cymbeline — 'The Children Shall Lead'

Monday, February 1: Love’s Labour’s Lost — 'Boys! Boys! Boys! & Girls! Girls! Girls!'

Monday, March 1: Hamlet — 'O, Those Poor Kids!'

Monday, April 5: The Two Gentlemen of Verona — 'Friends for Life?'

Monday, May 3: The Tempest — 'Love Island!'

Monday, June 7: Plays for the 2027 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival to be announced!

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