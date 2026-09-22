COLLIDING CHAPTERS to Open at Hartt School Senior Dance Concert
The fully student-produced concert takes place at the Roberts Foundation Theater in the Handel Performing Arts Center.
The University of Hartford Hartt School of Dance presents Colliding Chapters, the Fall Senior Dance Concert Friday, October 16th at 7:30p.m., and Saturday, October 17th at 2:00p.m. and 7:30p.m. in The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Theater at the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, located at 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford, CT 06112.
Colliding Chapters is an evening-length performance that showcases the introspective and imaginative works of the fall 2027 senior class of 2027. This transformative concert will bring together the contemplative strength, rebellion, and vulnerability of each individual through contemporary movement. Two of the featured works were composed in collaboration with the student musicians of the Hartt School Composition Department. In addition to their own choreography, the six seniors- Madeline Baecker, Sloane Burkholder, Ellease Cook, Shai Mashal, Caroline Nelson, and Naythaniel Whittaker, will perform commissioned solos by nationally and internationally renowned choreographers: Brad Beakes, Joshua Blake, Jamaal Bowmn, Caroline Daum, Thomas McManus, and Jamar Roberts. These solos give each dancer space to present their individual voice and growth during their time at The Hartt School.
Tickets for Colliding Chapters are priced at $10 and are available through the University of Hartford Box Office at (860) 768-4228 or (800) 274-8587 or visit www.hartford.edu/hartt. A livestream of the performance will also be available at this link.
For more information about Colliding Chapters and The Hartt School's Dance Division, please visit https://www.hartford.edu/calendar/box-office.aspx,
The Hartt School Dance Division is a preeminent conservatory program within the University of Hartford offering a BFA degree in Dance Performance. The program focuses on innovation developed from a strong technical foundation. Its mission is to facilitate the careers of future professionals in the field of dance through expert mentoring and supportive academic and professional guidance as students find their unique paths to success through the curriculum.
Photo Credit: Exclusive Image
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