COLLIDING CHAPTERS to Open at Hartt School Senior Dance Concert

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The University of Hartford Hartt School of Dance presents Colliding Chapters, the Fall Senior Dance Concert Friday, October 16th at 7:30p.m., and Saturday, October 17th at 2:00p.m. and 7:30p.m. in The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Theater at the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, located at 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford, CT 06112.

Colliding Chapters is an evening-length performance that showcases the introspective and imaginative works of the fall 2027 senior class of 2027. This transformative concert will bring together the contemplative strength, rebellion, and vulnerability of each individual through contemporary movement. Two of the featured works were composed in collaboration with the student musicians of the Hartt School Composition Department. In addition to their own choreography, the six seniors- Madeline Baecker, Sloane Burkholder, Ellease Cook, Shai Mashal, Caroline Nelson, and Naythaniel Whittaker, will perform commissioned solos by nationally and internationally renowned choreographers: Brad Beakes, Joshua Blake, Jamaal Bowmn, Caroline Daum, Thomas McManus, and Jamar Roberts. These solos give each dancer space to present their individual voice and growth during their time at The Hartt School.

Tickets for Colliding Chapters are priced at $10 and are available through the University of Hartford Box Office at (860) 768-4228 or (800) 274-8587 or visit www.hartford.edu/hartt. A livestream of the performance will also be available at this link.

For more information about Colliding Chapters and The Hartt School's Dance Division, please visit https://www.hartford.edu/calendar/box-office.aspx,

The Hartt School Dance Division is a preeminent conservatory program within the University of Hartford offering a BFA degree in Dance Performance. The program focuses on innovation developed from a strong technical foundation. Its mission is to facilitate the careers of future professionals in the field of dance through expert mentoring and supportive academic and professional guidance as students find their unique paths to success through the curriculum.



Photo Credit: Exclusive Image

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 01 Hrs 44 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming