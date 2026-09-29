Brief Cameo Productions to Present Octoberfest Fundraiser Cabaret

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Brief Cameo Productions has announced the full lineup of talent for its third annual fundraiser event: Brief Cameo's Octoberfest, to take place Tuesday, October 6, 2026, returning once again to the Centerbrook Meeting House (51 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT) from 6:30-9:30pm.

Attendees will experience a reception with light refreshments, wine and beer, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and a cabaret performance featuring past Brief Cameo performers. The evening will culminate in ticket holders being the first to receive the announcement of the company's January 2027 concert production.

'I'm beyond humbled that Brief Cameo Productions will be celebrating our 7th anniversary in January,' says Jim Clark, BCP's founder and lead Producer. 'Our Octoberfest fundraiser has become an annual way of celebrating the many talented people who work with us, both onstage and behind the scenes, and a fun way of giving our audience a sneak peek at our yearly concert production.'

The cabaret portion of the evening will be themed around shows that audiences and performers have asked the company to do, but for many reasons, probably aren't in the cards. 'Every year at our cast party, performers throw out suggestions for future projects. And sometimes, those shows are just too large, or don't lend themselves to our concert format. Which is a bummer, because I'd love to see these actors and singers in these roles!' said Clark. 'This year's cabaret theme allows these talented folks the chance to showcase some of their dream roles, and we're thrilled to give them that opportunity.' Galen Donovan (BCP's The Drowsy Chaperone, Side Show, and The Lisbon Traviata) will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the evening, with Brief Cameo favorites Jordan Adams (The Drowsy Chaperone), Amy Buckley (Ragtime, Sunday in the Park with George, Master Class), Rebecca Ellis (The Drowsy Chaperone), Amy Maude Helfer (Songs from the Elephant's Trunk), Sarah Kronenberg (Ragtime, Sunday in the Park), Johanna Regan Milani (The Drowsy Chaperone, Side Show), Tullio Milani (Side Show), Nicole Rigo (Sunday in the Park), Nathan Szymanski (Ragtime, Side Show, The Lisbon Traviata), Sarah Warrick (The Drowsy Chaperone), Sydney Yargeau (Side Show, The Lisbon Traviata), and producer Jim Clark stepping out from behind the scenes to perform a number. Joshua Steele Kelly will cap the evening with a special preview of BCP's January 2027 production. Rebecca Degnan will accompany the evening on piano.

During the event, attendees will be able to bid on auction items donated by Ivoryton Playhouse, Amy Buckley Vocal Studio, MasonMedia Photography, Leather Man LTD, Sayulita, Milani's Italian Bakery and Café, Centerbook Pizza, Pizza Pub, and more.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased via the company's website - www.briefcameoproductions.com. Patrons can also find information about donating to the company or sponsoring upcoming productions via the website.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 04 Hrs 50 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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