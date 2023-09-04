Ballet Hispánico Will Perform At Garde Arts Center

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, announces a 2023-24 Season tour stop at Garde Arts Center on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.

Ballet Hispánico at Garde Arts Center Program:

New Sleep (1987)

William Forsythe's New Sleep (Duet) (1987) - a neoclassical master work scored by composer Thom Willems - demonstrates Forsythe's ability to deconstruct classical vocabulary and maintain a strict precision without confining the physical expression within the movement. His work was long admired by Ballet Hispánico founder Tina Ramirez who, for many years, sought an opportunity for the Company to present one of his pieces. In honor of Tina, two members of the Company will perform an excerpt from New Sleep (Duet) at each performance. This production of New Sleep (Duet) was made possible by the generous contributions of Gaily and John Beinecke, and Dhuanne and Douglas Tansill.

Sor Juana (2023)

In this new work, Mexican American choreographer Michelle Manzanales explores the life and legacy of the iconic 17th-century Mexican feminist, poet, scholar, and nun, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz. Centuries after her death, Sor Juana's story and integral voice in the feminist movement continue to inspire the world. This piece provides a glimpse into her life and connects us to the ongoing advocacy for women's rights, and the rights of all who fight to live freely and safely as their authentic selves.

Club Havana (2000)

Latin dancing at its best. The intoxicating rhythms of the conga, rumba, mambo, and cha cha are brought to life by choreographer Pedro Ruiz, himself a native of Cuba, as he imagined his very own "Club Havana."

Línea Recta (2016)

From one of today's most sought-after choreographers comes a powerful and resonant work that explores an intriguing aspect of flamenco dance: the conspicuous absence of physical partnering. While maintaining the integrity and hallmark passion of the genre, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa imagines an original and explosive movement language premised upon the theme of partnership and performed to flamenco guitar by Eric Vaarzon Morel.