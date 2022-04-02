BWW Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Bushnell

Dear Evan Hansen is a heavy show that explores deep, dark themes and intricate relationships which I've never seen so well-defined on a musical stage. The new National Tour's performances felt raw, real, and powerful. While the script has brief moments of comedy to balance the dark with light, it never takes away from the beautiful story arc and will give you, as our beloved Gen-Z says, "All the feels."

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Opening in 2016 to rave reviews, Dear Evan Hansen went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. It's no wonder that the show has opened for a third North American tour and had a nearly-full house on a Tuesday night.

A Tabula Rasa, I walked into the show with very few preconceived notions about the show. I barely knew the plot and had only heard snippets of the Original Broadway cast album, so I experienced it with totally fresh eyes (and ears).

The story is about a lonely, anxiety-ridden, depressed teenager, Evan Hansen, whose therapist assigned the task of writing a daily self-help letter where he had to fill in the blank for, "Dear Evan Hansen, Today is going to be an amazing day because..." Fellow lonely classmate, Connor Murphy, briefly connects with Evan and signs his trademark cast but, soon after, finds and snatches the letter away. Days later, we find out that Connor Murphy took his own life, leaving his parents to find Evan's note and assume that they were close friends. Evan capitalizes on this assumption, cultivating a backstory for personal gain and clout, and this is the basis of our story.

Make no mistake, the summary simply doesn't do it justice: It's the scenes, songs, and surrounding characters that flesh out the universal themes of human connection that truly solidify the profundity and beauty of this story. It's hard to root for a flawed protagonist who does the wrong thing, but Dear Evan Hansen is bigger than its title character's story: The surrounding characters and relationships are what makes this story beautiful as they're honest, deep, and profound. There are no small, forgotten characters here and, by the end, each one had found a special place in my heart.

The casting was absolute perfection, including the phenomenal talents of Alessandro Constantini, Ciara Alyse Harris, Stephanie La Rochelle, James Moye, Sam Primack, Claire Rankin, Nikhil Saboo, and Jessica E. Sherman.

Evan Hansen's lies impacted every single person around him and shed light on underrepresented themes in profound ways that truly took my breath away. The multifaceted relationship between working single mother and son, underscoring the resentment from neglect, the struggle to provide, and the pressures of the modern mother to "do it all" were encapsulated perfectly in Evan's mother's scenes and songs. Jessica E. Sherman plays Evan's mother Heidi, and was the original Heidi in the Toronto production. Sherman, a true highlight in this production, captivated the audience from the moment she walked on stage and delivered a flawless, heart-gripping performance.

Our Evan Hansen was played by understudy Sam Primack, who also covers the roles of Connor Murphy and Jared Kleinman. Primack's performance, featuring his incredible vocals, was absolutely wonderful.

James Moye played the role of Larry, Connor's father, and his song, "To Break in a Glove" was one of my very favorite moments in the entire show. Moye's performance was beautiful and impactful, showcasing unfulfilled expectations and dreams about the paternal bond.

The impeccable scenic design, by David Korins, was the ultimate highlight is not to be missed: Floor-to-ceiling moving screens of social media posts, quotes, and scrolling, all projected behind the action to showcase the impact of Evan's actions and move the story.

The script has comedy interwoven throughout, bringing light to balance the dark. Though I certainly wouldn't say this is a feel-good musical, it's a show that made me feel unlike any other. Without a doubt, bring a big pack of tissues.

Approved Production Photos from Marc Viscardi (Bond Theatrical)