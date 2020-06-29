BWW Blog: Advice for the Incoming Freshman Dance Major

Being a freshman is never easy and then add on top of that, being a freshman at a brand-new University. You are going to go through many ups and downs and that is perfectly normal. However, the one thing that will be a constant is your love for dance. It can be intimidating being in a college dance program and seeing all the amazing dancers. But remember that you are there for a reason and that is to pursue your art form. Here are some tips and tricks that helped me stay focused and organized during my freshman year.

Tip #1: Keep a planner

It can sometimes be tedious to write down everything you have to do. But trust me, it helps. Write down the times of your classes, rehearsals, and shows so you will always be on time. It is also important to write down your assignments from other classes and your due dates so that nothing gets left behind in your crazy schedule.

Tip #2: ALWAYS eat breakfast

Early morning ballet can sometimes be rough to get to. But what makes it a hundred times easier is to eat a healthy breakfast. No matter how far or how close your dining hall may be to you, wake up a little earlier to squeeze time in for breakfast. That fuel is what will help you to get through an amazing class.

Tip #3: Have a backup

There are sometimes those days where you are running late and forget either your ballet shoes or some tights. Keep a backup in your bag just in case, especially if attire is part of your grade. Your professor will not hesitate to take off points if you are not dressed appropriately for class.

Tip #4: Invest in a foam roller

As a dancer, you are definitely aware of the pains and aches that come with that title. But to make sure your muscles are properly taken care of, invest in a foam roller. Rolling out your muscles after an intense class can help to prevent any future injuries and overall make your muscles feel better.

Tip #5: Audition for everything

As intimidating as it might seems to put yourself out there as a freshman, do it anyways. Even if you think you will not get into a piece or will not be chosen for something, do it anyways. Having audition experience will help you in the future when you are out of college. There will always be something to audition for so take advantage of it while you are in school. You never know what will happen and you will regret if you do not at least try.

My freshman year of college I learned so much about myself as a dancer and person. My last piece of advice is to never be afraid to try. If you are putting in your best effort, you will succeed in anything you chose to do.

