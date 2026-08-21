BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY Opens at New London Barn Playhouse

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The New London Barn Playhouse has announced its opening of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery running August 19th thru August 30th.

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud theatrical romp that blends classic detective suspense with ingenious comedy. When the legendary Hound stalks the foggy moors, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson race to crack the case. With clever twists, quick-change performances, and a playful spirit, this high-energy adaptation reinvents Conan Doyle's tale—delivering mystery, mayhem, and nonstop laughs in a wildly inventive whodunit.

James Taylor Odom* stars as Sherlock Holmes, making his Barn Playhouse debut, previous credits include national tours of Clue, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, and The Sound of Music. Kevin Loreque* makes his Barn Playhouse debut as Dr. Watson, select credits include the I Am My Own Wife tour, and the Broadway tours of Cats and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Ellen Grace Diehl* also makes her Barn Playhouse debut as Actress One, previous credits include regional productions of Deceived, Much Ado About Nothing, and Hamlet. Frances Kelly* returns to the Barn Playhouse as Actor One after appearing in Hairspray last summer, previous credits include Come from Away, Shear Madness, and Jersey Boys. Gareth Hogan plays Actor Two after spending the summer as a 2026 Acting Intern, with a spotlight as Igor in Young Frankenstein. Hannah Paulina Brooks returns to the Barn Playhouse as the Female Understudy after appearing in Hairspray and The Cottage in 2025, previous credits include regional productions of Waitress, American Idiot, and The School for Lies and 2026 Acting Intern Skyler Wright returns as the Male Understudy.

The Creative Team is a combination of those returning to the Barn Playhouse and a few making their debut. Broadway veteran Richard Roland++ as Director returns for his ninth show here, including Clue and She Loves Me, and also serves as an Assistant Professor at Indiana University's Department of Theatre and Drama. Christian Fleming^ returns as Scenic Designer, having designed Chicago (2026), Sister Act (2025), and RENT (2025). Costume Designer Bee Gable^ makes their Barn Playhouse debut for this production. Keith A. Truax^ returns to the Barn Playhouse as Lighting Designer for this production, previously designing Sister Act (2025), Split (2024), and RENT (2024). Allie Sullivan is Hair & Wig Designer after interning for Million Dollar Quartet, Chicago, and Young Frankenstein this season. Co-Sound Designers are Zachariah Rosenbaum and Ben Montmagny, and Production Manager is Lily E. Vetter. This production is led by Stage Manager Brenna Bishop*, assisted by Wavyne White*, and 2nd Assistant Ace La Valla*. Props Design is by Lily E. Vetter and Elizabeth Dupuis.

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming