A GOODNIGHT KISS Wins Connecticut League of Museums Award

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A Goodnight Kiss, a play by internationally acclaimed award-winning playwright Cinzi Lavin, has been chosen for an Award of Merit by the Connecticut League of Museums.

A Goodnight Kiss, a play based on actual Civil War love-letters found in the attic of a Connecticut home, has had a dramatic history of its own. In 2025, it premiered in the very town where the cache of love-letters was originally discovered.

Featuring a cast boasting some of the most accomplished actors in the region, the play tells the story of a young couple from Goshen whose romance blossomed in the shadow of America's bitterest military conflict. The production chronicles the strength of the bond between two individuals who lived over a century ago in a time when handwritten letters carried news of hope or despair.

Kathy Kelly, a veteran actor in film, stage, and TV productions, commissioned the script and directed the production.

After connecting with Cinzi Lavin, whose theatrical credits include several highly acclaimed musical dramas and numerous plays which have been produced around the U.S. and abroad-many based on American historical subjects-Kelly outlined her artistic vision for the play: a beautifully human story so timeless it would resonate with modern audiences.

It made history in 2026 as the first drama ever staged in the Connecticut State Capital Building, where it was performed by invitation. Following that, it enjoyed two performances by special invitation at Five Points Arts Center, a world-class New England arts venue. In addition, the U.S. Library of Congress has archived Lavin's script as culturally significant.

The show's cast is headed by David Macharelli and Olivia Wadsworth, who portray Fred Lucas and Jennie Wadhams, the couple who are separated when Fred enlists in the army and Jennie is sent to New Britain to study to become a school teacher. The other cast members are Robert Kwalick (Narrator), John Fabiani (Jennie's father), Joel Osborne (Fred's bunkmate), and Harmony Tanguay and Susie Hackel (two gossipy local women).

The award recognizes institutions and individuals who demonstrate the highest professional standards while deepening the public's understanding of Connecticut's history and culture.

'I'm honored that the Connecticut League of Museums has chosen to recognize our dedication to transforming historical archives into a living story,' says Lavin. 'Having A Goodnight Kiss vetted by the state's leading heritage professionals in a peer review is truly gratifying.'

Lavin, Kelly, and the show's cast will be feted at an awards ceremony and reception later this month at the renowned New Britain Museum of American Art, located in New Britain, Connecticut.

For further information about Cinzi Lavin's work, visit her website at http://www.cinzilavin.com

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