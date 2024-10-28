A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Hartford Stage This Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas. After a successful, sold-out return in 2023, Hartford Stage has added ten more performances for audiences to enjoy the holiday classic. The production runs from November 23 to December 29, 2024, at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street.

﻿Actor Allen Gilmore returns to the role of delightful curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge after his charming debut in 2023. Adaptor and original director, Michael Wilson, also returns at the helm. Longtime audience members will recognize familiar faces in the ensemble: Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison as the Spirit of Christmas Present, fan-favorite Noble Shropshire as the ghastly Jacob Marley—and the return of original cast member Natalie Brown.

“A Christmas Carol has been a tradition among our audiences since 1998,” says Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “I am overjoyed to announce that we are adding even more performances this year for audiences to experience this heartwarming tale. We welcome audiences and patrons to make A Christmas Carol at Hartford Stage your new tradition this holiday season. Whether it's your first time seeing Michael Wilson's brilliant adaptation of A Christmas Carol, or you're revisiting the story you know and love, we can't wait to share the magic of Hartford Stage with you.”

The cast includes Allen Gilmore as Ebenezer Scrooge, Erik Bloomquist as Fred/Scrooge at 30, Natalie Brown as Mrs. Fezziwig/Fred's Sister in Law, Vanessa R Butler as Belle/Mrs. Fred, Robert Hannon Davis as Second Solicitor/Undertaker, Rebecka Jones as Bettye Pigeon/Spirit of Christmas Past, Hero Marguerite as Mrs. Cratchit, Mauricio Miranda as Mr. Marvel, John-Andrew Morrison as Bert/Spirit of Christmas Present, Patrick O'Konis as Bob Cratchit, Stuart Rider as First Solicitor/Mr. Fezziwig, and Noble Shropshire as Mrs. Dilber/Jacob Marley.

Since 2013, Hartford Stage and The Hartt School at the University of Hartford have had a partnership-in-training program that allows students from the Theater Division to act and work in the company's productions. A talented group of Hartt students will be in A Christmas Carol: Liliana Alva, Jordan Cyr, Katie Gwen Morris, Jessie Levin, John Pagliarulo, Madelyn Rothstein, Xavier Turner, Max Unlu, and Jenna Willet. Hartt student Jeremy Parrot will be the Assistant Director for the production.

﻿

The cast also includes a group of youth actors from the Greater Hartford region. Bloomfield: Naeem Opoku-Shinn and Aria Pierce; Cheshire: James Salvo; Farmington: Elise Proto; Glastonbury: Logan Gordon-Gay and Jordyn Schmidt; Hartford: Rashad Matthews; Manchester: Emaline Gray; Marlborough: Benjamin O'Brien; Newington: Julia Sheehan; Rocky Hill: Julian McKinney; Simsbury: Avery Cerny, Gloria Dotson-Kelly, and Gibson Quinn; South Windsor: Isabella Lundy and Vedanth Satish; Springfield, MA: Ari Mendonza; West Hartford: Theodore “Teddy” Curren, Addison “Addy” Curren, Coralie Frumkin, Cru Aspen Lyles, and Adelina McGinnis; Wethersfield: Victoria Bowling and Eliot Lentino.

﻿

The production features Choreography by Hope Clarke, Scenic Design by Tony Straiges, Costume Design by Alejo Vietti, Lighting Design by Robert Wierzel, Original Music & Sound Design by John Gromada, Original Costume Design by Zack Brown, Wig Design by Brittany Hartman, and Flying Effects by ZFX, Inc. The Production Stage Manager is Kelly Hardy, first Assistant Stage Manager is Chandalae Nyswonger, and second Assistant Stage Manager is Campbell Anidjar.

A Christmas Carol will run Saturday, November 23 through Sunday, December 29, 2024. All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Matinees on Saturdays and Sundays begin at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Groups wanting to create a special occasion out of their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before or after the performance. Email boxoffice@hartfordstage.org for more information about pricing and availability.

There are three ways to purchase tickets: online at HartfordStage.org, by phone at 860-527-5151, or in-person through the box office at 50 Church Street. The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third-party re-sellers will try to sell false tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact the Hartford Stage box office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.

