Tab Benoit Brings SOUL OF THE SWAMP Tour to Columbus This October

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CAPA will present the legendary multi-Grammy nominee and wetlands activist Tab Benoit brings his high-energy “Soul of the Swamp Tour 2026” to the Lincoln Theatre on Thursday, October 8, at 7:30 pm.

Benoit will be joined by special guest Ghalia Volt.

Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale at 10 am Friday, March 27, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Known for his passionate performances and deep-rooted connection to the swamp, Tab Benoit is a true master of his craft, boasting over 20 releases that showcase his unique artistry.

With iconic radio hits like “Nice and Warm” and “Cross the Line” from his 90s recordings, critics have often described Benoit's voice as “Otis Redding-ish,” while his guitar playing is celebrated for its originality and distinctive style. In 2024, he made a triumphant return with his first recording in 13 years, I Hear Thunder, signaling that his best work is yet to come.

On the “Soul of the Swamp Tour,” Tab will take audiences on a musical journey, performing songs from his vast catalog and digging deep into the rich tones and storytelling lyrics that have made him an admired figure in the music world. True to his authentic style, Tab performs without effects—just a guitar, a cord, and an amp—allowing the magic of his music to shine through his hands, fingers, and his band.

Ghalia Volt is a Belgian-born blues-rock singer, guitarist, drummer, and songwriter whose dynamic, gritty music blends roots, hill country blues, garage, and rock ‘n' roll influences. After cutting her teeth as a street performer in Europe and immersing herself in American roots music, Volt has released five acclaimed albums — including Shout Sister Shout!, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart, and plans to release her new album, Burn the House Down, this spring.