Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Morrow Little Theatre

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"There's no place like home..." Join Morrow Little Theatre as we follow the yellow brick road in The Wizard of Oz, one of the most beloved musicals of all time! Based on L. Frank Baum's timeless story and the classic MGM film, check out photos of the production.

When a Kansas farm girl named Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado to the magical Land of Oz, she embarks on an unforgettable journey to find her way home. Along the Yellow Brick Road, Dorothy befriends a Scarecrow searching for a brain, a Tin Man longing for a heart, and a Cowardly Lion hoping to find courage. Together, they set out to meet the mysterious Wizard of Oz, all while avoiding the Wicked Witch of the West, who is determined to stop them. Filled with adventure, laughter, and timeless songs like "Over the Rainbow," The Wizard of Oz is a magical experience for audiences of all ages.

The cast features: Emma Henderson (Dorothy Gale), Joey Powell (Hunk/Scarecrow), Korben McLain (Hickory/Tin Man), Alex Stansbery (Zeke/Cowardly Lion), Jaime Zeger (Elmira Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West), Angela Powell (Glinda), Aiden Moore (Uncle Henry), Donna Carver (Aunt Em), Andrew Carver (Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz), and Randy Mann (Emerald City Guard). The production is also brought to life by a talented ensemble portraying the colorful citizens of Munchkinland, the Emerald City, Winkie Country, and more, filling the stage with unforgettable characters, lively musical numbers, and plenty of Oz magic.

Morrow Little Theatre's production of The Wizard of Oz runs July 24-26.

Photo Credit: Morrow Little Theatre



Alex Stansbery, Joey Powell, Korbin McLain, and Emma Henderson

Emma Henderson

Emma Henderson

Aiden Moore, Jaime Zeger, and Donna Carver

Angela Powell and Emma Henderson

Emma Henderson

Alex Stansbery

Alex Stansbery, Emma Henderson, Joey Powell, and Korbin McLain

Angela Powell

Korbin McLain, Joey Powell, Randy Mann, and Emma Henderson

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