Photos: SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
Seussical Jr. will run from Jul. 31, Aug. 1 - 3, 2026
Rise Up Arts Alliance's Penguin Project is now presenting Seussical Jr., with performances running July 31 through August 3 at the Crossroads Event Center in Lancaster, Ohio. Check out photos from the production below!
Based on the beloved works of Dr. Seuss, Seussical Jr. brings together iconic characters including Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, JoJo, and many more in a musical adventure celebrating friendship, imagination, and the importance of standing up for what is right.
Presented by Rise Up Arts Alliance's Penguin Project, the production features young artists with disabilities performing alongside peer mentors in a celebration of inclusion, creativity, and community. Filled with colorful characters, memorable songs, and an uplifting message, the family-friendly musical is designed for audiences of all ages.
The production features music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur and a book by Jay Moriarty. Jessica Hill directs.
Performances continue July 31, August 1 and 2 at 7:00 p.m., with a final matinee on August 3 at 2:00 p.m. at the Crossroads Event Center, located at 2095 W. Fair Avenue in Lancaster, Ohio.
Photo Credit: Patrick Doss
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
SEUSSICAL JR. at Rise Up Art Alliance Penguin Project
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