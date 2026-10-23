Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s THE VULTURES

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First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s THE VULTURES

10/22/2026

Evolution Theatre Company presents The Vultures, from October 23 - 31

https://www.facebook.com/EvolutionTheatreColumbus

THE VULTURES are landing again! Evolution Theatre Company premiered the original professional production in 2019. And now it is back at a new location! In the vein of And Then There Were None, Clue and Murder by Death, The Vultures puts a modern, comedic, gay spin on the haunted house/ mystery genre. It all begins on a dark and stormy night. Throw in a priceless pocket watch, an androgynous housekeeper, an escaped mental patient, and a pair of reunited lovers and the result is murder, with a hefty dose of laughs.

A Play By Mark A. Ridge, Directed by Heather Schultz, And featuring: Anonymous Actor as Talbot, the androgynous housekeeper; Daniel Sawtelle as Mr. Crosby, the lawyer; Mark Tomsic as Harrison Blythe, the model; Leslie Robinson as Mary Roberts, the spinster; Sharifa Andrews as Ashley Hopwood, the manicurist; Christopher Ryan Quiroz as Charles Willard, the realtor; Brian J. Phillips as Paul Jones, the accountant; Zach Shafer as Hunter West, the hair stylist; Brian N. Henry as Rinehart, the guard; Randy Benge as Dr. Avery, the doctor.

Performances run Oct. 23, 24, 30 & 31, at 7:30pm, Oct. 29, at 7:00pm, Oct. 25, at 2:00pm, at The Open Door Columbus facility, 540 Industrial Mile Rd, Columbus, OH 43228

Purchase Tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35855/production/1291441

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 05 Hrs 31 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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