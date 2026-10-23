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Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s THE VULTURES

Evolution Theatre Company presents The Vultures, from October 23 - 31

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First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s THE VULTURES

10/22/2026

Evolution Theatre Company presents The Vultures, from October 23 - 31

https://www.facebook.com/EvolutionTheatreColumbus

THE VULTURES are landing again! Evolution Theatre Company premiered the original professional production in 2019. And now it is back at a new location! In the vein of And Then There Were None, Clue and Murder by Death, The Vultures puts a modern, comedic, gay spin on the haunted house/ mystery genre. It all begins on a dark and stormy night. Throw in a priceless pocket watch, an androgynous housekeeper, an escaped mental patient, and a pair of reunited lovers and the result is murder, with a hefty dose of laughs.

A Play By Mark A. Ridge,  Directed by Heather Schultz, And featuring: Anonymous Actor as Talbot, the androgynous housekeeper; Daniel Sawtelle as Mr. Crosby, the lawyer; Mark Tomsic as Harrison Blythe, the model; Leslie Robinson as Mary Roberts, the spinster; Sharifa Andrews as Ashley Hopwood, the manicurist; Christopher Ryan Quiroz as Charles Willard, the realtor; Brian J. Phillips as Paul Jones, the accountant; Zach Shafer as Hunter West, the hair stylist; Brian N. Henry as Rinehart, the guard; Randy Benge as Dr. Avery, the doctor. 

Performances run Oct. 23, 24, 30 & 31, at 7:30pm, Oct. 29, at 7:00pm, Oct. 25, at 2:00pm, at The Open Door Columbus facility,  540 Industrial Mile Rd, Columbus, OH 43228

Purchase Tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35855/production/1291441 

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Patrick Doss

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