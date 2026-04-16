ProMusica Chamber Orchestra Closes 47th Season With Gluzman and Copland

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ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents two compelling programs this May, at the Southern Theatre, celebrating one of America's most beloved works along with other significant repertoire of the 20th century. NAKED CLASSICS, hosted by presenter Paul Rissmann, returns on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. Music Director David Danzmayr will lead the orchestra for the Subscription Series grand finale, Copland & Shostakovich, at 7 p.m. on May 16-17.

Copland & Shostakovich will highlight ProMusica's artistic leadership, with Danzmayr and Creative Partner Vadim Gluzman joining forces onstage for the dark and powerful Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1, a work not often performed by chamber orchestras. Balancing the program, is the optimism and American spirit of Copland's Appalachian Spring. The evening is bookended by waltzes, beginning with Shostakovich's Waltz II from Suite for Variety Orchestra No. 1, and coming to a joyous conclusion with Johann Strauss (ii)'s Blue Danube Waltz that will showcase Danzmayr's Austrian style.

NAKED CLASSICS: Appalachian Spring, will explore and strip down the iconic classic through images, sound bites, and interviews with musicians, providing insight into the life and times of the composer and the motivations behind the music. On the second half of the program, audiences will be treated to a full performance of the work after gaining new appreciation and understanding.

“We are excited to end the season with ProMusica's creative visionaries all together for one weekend of music making – our Music Director David Danzmayr, violinist and Creative Partner Vadim Gluzman, and our longtime NAKED CLASSICS host, Paul Rissmann” said Janet Chen, ProMusica's CEO. “Between the powerful performances by Vadim, David and the orchestra, and Paul's enlightening and entertaining approach to stripping down the iconic Appalachian Spring, our finale promises joy, energy, and unforgettable performances.”

Gluzman joined ProMusica Chamber Orchestra in 2013 as Creative Partner and Principal Guest Artist, leading one program and performing as soloist for another each season. Universally recognized among today's top-performing artists, Gluzman breathes new life and passion into the golden era of the 19th and 20th centuries' violin tradition. Gluzman's wide repertoire embraces new music, and his performances are heard around the world through live broadcasts and a striking catalogue of award-winning recordings exclusively for the BIS label.

Hailing from Scotland, Rissmann is a composer, presenter, and music educator. His works have been commissioned and performed by orchestras across the world, including the New York Philharmonic, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and London Philharmonic. He currently holds the position of Animateur with the London Symphony Orchestra and Children's Composer in Residence for Music in the Round.

Additional information about Copland & Shostakovich and NAKED CLASSICS: Appalachian Spring is available at promusicacolumbus.org.

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TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Copland & Shostakovich range from $40-$70. Tickets for NAKED CLASSICS: Appalachian Spring are $32 for general admission. Tickets are on sale now through the ProMusica Box Office at 614.464.0066 ext. 101 and online at promusicacolumbus.org.

ABOUT PROMUSICA

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra delivers a world-class and unique classical music experience through innovative chamber orchestra programming, education outreach, audience intimacy, and artistic excellence. Recognized for its commitment to performing new and contemporary repertoire, ProMusica has commissioned 73 new works and has presented more than 130 world and regional premieres.

Founded in 1979, ProMusica is known for its exceptional artistry, audience intimacy, and community engagement. The orchestra is a creative collective of 37 musicians united by love for music and committed to sharing it with the world, with performances that bend the boundaries of imagination, curiosity, and discovery. Beyond the concert hall, the orchestra is equally at home throughout the community, serving thousands of individuals through key education and outreach programs. Known for its dual traditions of artistic integrity and fiscal responsibility, ProMusica is now in its 47th season. ProMusica's 2025-2026 season is supported by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, The Columbus Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, the Reinberger Foundation, and the ProMusica Sustaining Board.