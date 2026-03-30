Columbus Symphony Reveals 2026–27 Season Celebrating 75 Years

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The Columbus Symphony announced its 2026–27 season, a milestone celebration of the orchestra's 75th anniversary and a powerful reflection of its role as one of Central Ohio's most important cultural institutions. Under the leadership of Music Director Rossen Milanov, the season pairs beloved orchestral masterworks with commissions, internationally acclaimed guest artists, and meaningful collaborations that highlight the orchestra's artistic ambition and enduring service to the community.

A centerpiece of the season will be the orchestra's return to Carnegie Hall for the first time in 25 years, bringing a program that showcases the Columbus Symphony's commitment to contemporary voices alongside the great symphonic tradition. The Carnegie Hall program will feature the world premiere of The Mysteries by Gregory Spears.

Cardinal Health is the title sponsor of CSO's 2026-27 Masterworks Series. Across twelve programs, the season features music by Barber, Bartók, Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, Dvořák, Elgar, Falla, Still, Haydn, Hovhaness, Mahler, Nielsen, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, Ravel, Respighi, Shostakovich, Sibelius, Tchaikovsky, Verdi, and Vivaldi, alongside works by Osvaldo Golijov, Jimmy López, Missy Mazzoli, Paola Prestini, Max Richter, Michael Schachter, Caroline Shaw, Tyshawn Sorey, Gregory Spears, Dobrinka Tabakova.

“This season reflects everything that makes orchestral music such a powerful art form—its history, its evolving voice, and its ability to bring people together,” said Music Director Rossen Milanov. “As we celebrate 75 years of the Columbus Symphony, we honor the great masterpieces of our repertoire while championing new works and collaborations that speak to our time. Above all, this season celebrates the extraordinary musicians of our orchestra and the community that has supported them for generations.”

Season Highlights

Return to Carnegie Hall

On October 28, 2026, the Columbus Symphony returns to Carnegie Hall for the first time in a quarter century with a program featuring acclaimed bass-baritone Davóne Tines performing the New York premiere of Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM, a response to the traditional national anthem, addressing issues of race and social justice, with music by Michael Schacter, Caroline Shaw and Tyshawn Sorey and text by Mahogany L. Browne; The Mysteries, the world premiere of a new work commissioned by the Columbus Symphony from composer Gregory Spears, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5. This program will first be presented in the Ohio Theater on Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24, 2026. The orchestra's tour to Carnegie is made possible by The Anne Melvin Fund for CSO Excellence of The Columbus Foundation.

Major Choral Masterworks

The anniversary season features three monumental works for orchestra and chorus: Verdi's Requiem, Haydn's The Creation and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, bringing together world-class vocal soloists and the Columbus Symphony Chorus for some of the most powerful works in the classical repertoire.

Celebrating Today's Composers

New and recent works play a central role in the season, including the CSO-commissioned world premiere of The Mysteries by Gregory Spears (world premiere) and CSO co-commission My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay by Paola Prestini, as well as recent works by Osvaldo Golijov, Jimmy López, Missy Mazzoli, Max Richter, Michael Schachter, Caroline Shaw, Tyshawn Sorey, and Dobrinka Tabakova, reflecting the orchestra's commitment to expanding the orchestral canon and championing contemporary voices.

Internationally Acclaimed Soloists

Guest artists throughout the season include pianist Eva Gevorgyan performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, violinist Aubree Oliverson in Dvořák's Violin Concerto, bass-baritone Davóne Tines performing his own Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM; pianist Dmitry Shishkin in Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3, violinist and conductor Daniel Rowland leading a Baroque program; flutist Jasmine Choi in Nielsen's Flute Concerto, cellist Joshua Roman in Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1, and pianist Gabriela Martinez performing Ravel's Piano Concerto in G. Acclaimed vocal soloists, soprano Ann Toomey, mezzo-soprano Alice Chung, tenor Moises Salazar, and bass-baritone Richard Ollarsaba, join for Verdi's Requiem; soprano Aubry Ballarò, tenor Nicholas Nestorak and baritone Joel Balzun join for Haydn's The Creation; and soprano Lydia Grindatto, mezzo-soprano Mariya Kaganskaya, tenor Victor Starsky and bass-baritone Cumhur Görgün join for Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

Celebrating 75 Years of Music in Columbus

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony has grown into one of the region's most important cultural institutions, presenting hundreds of concerts each year and playing a key role in the cultural life of Central Ohio.

“This milestone season is both a celebration of the past and a bold statement about the future,” said CEO Maureen O'Brien. “For 75 years, the Columbus Symphony has been a cultural cornerstone of our community. Our musicians bring extraordinary artistry to the stage, and their impact goes far beyond the concert hall—through education programs, community partnerships, and collaborations across the city that help make Columbus a vibrant place to live and work.”

Education, Collaboration and State-Wide Impact

Education and community engagement are central to the Columbus Symphony's mission. Each year, the organization reaches more than 55,000 students across Central Ohio through Young People's Concerts, in-school performances, curriculum-based learning experiences that connect music to classroom learning, 2,700 free concert tickets distributed to young people, youth ensembles, and digital learning platforms, ensuring that students from all backgrounds can experience the power of live orchestral music. Professional development programs that support music educators are also offered throughout Central Ohio.

The organization also operates the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestras, a comprehensive training program serving young musicians in four ensembles for students in grades 3–12, offering mentorship from professional orchestra musicians and performance opportunities in major Columbus venues. Another cornerstone initiative is The Academy, an intensive training program for promising young musicians designed to expand access to high-level musical training. Students receive private lessons, mentorship, performance opportunities, and financial support for instruments and musical study. For younger learners, in advance of next school year, the Symphony is launching CSO Kids, an online music-learning platform serving students in grades K–6. Together, these programs make the Columbus Symphony one of the region's largest providers of music education, reaching students in more than 275 schools across a region spanning more than 150 miles and introducing hundreds of thousands of young people to orchestral music over the past decades.

Through these educational initiatives and regular tours to Appalachian Ohio, the Columbus Symphony extends its reach far beyond the concert hall, serving communities across the state and ensuring that the transformative power of music is accessible to all. These visits are more than performances; they are opportunities for connection, learning, and inspiration. The Columbus Symphony is proud to fulfil its role as a cultural resource not just for Columbus, but for all of Ohio.

As a cornerstone of the Columbus arts community, the Columbus Symphony will continue to collaborate with a wide variety of arts organizations in Central Ohio including BalletMet. The popular “Mozart to Matisse” series, which pairs chamber music with lectures about complimentary works of visual art, will also return at the Columbus Museum of Art.

Looking Ahead

The 2026–27 anniversary season highlights the Columbus Symphony's vision for the future—one in which orchestral music continues to play a vital role in the cultural and civic life of Columbus.

The Columbus Symphony also recognizes the powerful role music can play in supporting health and wellbeing. Research increasingly demonstrates the benefits of music in reducing stress, fostering connection, and enhancing quality of life. Through performances, community partnerships, and educational initiatives, the Symphony seeks to create spaces where audiences can experience not only artistic excellence, but also the restorative and uplifting power of music. In a fast-paced world, the shared experience of symphonic music offers moments of reflection, inspiration and renewal for individuals and communities alike.

Through bold artistic programming, deep community engagement, and collaborations across the arts, the Columbus Symphony continues to build on seventy-five years of history while shaping the next chapter of music in the city.