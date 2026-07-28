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A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Columbus's Ohio Theatre This Fall

Performances will run November 27-29.

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A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Columbus's Ohio Theatre This Fall

 

​A beloved Columbus holiday tradition will return for 2026, as CAPA, in collaboration with Short North Stage, presents A Christmas Carol live on stage in the Ohio Theatre over Thanksgiving weekend. Created and produced in Columbus, it's a festive way for families to kick off the season together. Show times are 2 pm and 7:30 pm Friday, November 27; 7:30 pm Saturday, November 28; and 2 pm Sunday, November 29.

Directed by Short North Stage Artistic Director Edward Carignan, the show features a talented cast of local and national performers and brings the spirit of the season to life on one of the city's most iconic stages.

This original production of the classic Dickens tale blends familiar holiday elements with fresh theatrical touches, including dance and musical moments and beloved carols woven throughout. The production artfully recreates both the poverty and luxury of 19th-century London as a backdrop to the fable of Ebenezer Scrooge, a lonely man who is given the rarest of gifts — the chance to change his life and find his heart. Each performance will feature a pre-show concert of seasonal favorites and holiday hits on the Ohio's beloved “Mighty Morton” theatre organ.

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