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13: The Musical will come to The Avalon Theatre this summer. Featuring a cast of local young performers, the Broadway hit is written by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown. 13: The Musical is the only Broadway musical ever written with a cast made up entirely of teenagers. Avalon Productions continues that tradition by showcasing the talents of local and regional youth.

This production features Miguel Arreguin as Evan Goldman, Hayes Weithman as Archie, Graham Andrews as Brett, Owen Keller as Malcolm, Rylan Francis as Richie, Max Martinez as Eddie, Ellie Owens [Gossip] & Cora Wygant [Rumor] as Patrice, Livi Owens [Gossip] & Caroline Fitz [Rumor] as Kendra, Zoe Liedtke [Gossip] & Lucy Wilson [Rumor] as Lucy, Lucy Francis as Charlotte, and Luizanny Meza as Molly.

The cast also includes Cora Denniston, Gretchen Newman, Harper Stinemetz, Kendall Acklin, Samantha Graterol Batista, Caroline Fitz, Emmaline Gilleon, Elia Horns, Sara Karpe, Chloe Lyons, Riley Griffith, Avery Shaw, Bridget Tozer, Lucy Wilson, and Cora Wygant.

The story follows Evan Goldman, whose life is turned upside down when his parents divorce and he moves from New York City to the small town of Appleton, Indiana. As his thirteenth birthday and bar mitzvah approach, Evan is determined to make his celebration a success while navigating the often complicated world of middle school. Along the way, he encounters first crushes, shifting friendships, and the challenges of fitting in before ultimately discovering what it truly means to be a good friend.

Filled with an infectious pop-rock score and a heartfelt message about friendship, acceptance, and growing up, 13: The Musical has become a favorite with audiences around the world. Whether you're reliving your own middle school memories or experiencing them for the first time, the show offers something for everyone.

Performances will take place at The Avalon Theatre, 121 S. Main Street in historic Uptown Marysville, on July 31 - August 2. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 13 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or by visiting The Avalon Theatre box office.

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