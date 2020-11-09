BWW Blog: I've Graduated! Now What? - Lauren Tidmore

Lauren’s passion is so clear when you see her performing!

Welcome back to "I've Graduated! Now What?" This is a series of interviews featuring recent graduates from Baldwin Wallace University. Next up we have Lauren Tidmore, from Orwigsburg, PA. She has graduated with a BFA in Acting, with a minor in Dance, and is one of the sweetest artists I've met my first semester at BW.

We took "Dance in America" together, and boy that class was a wild ride. Lauren was in the process of auditions, rehearsals, and later performances of her outstanding run as Trish in the Academic Premiere of KINKY BOOTS, for which she was also the Dance Captain.

Lauren and her biggest fan (mom) on campus

after Academic Premiere of Kinky Boots

Some projects she has recently been part of include: film short of THE MAD ONES as 'Kelly', virtual choreography with Ohio University's ANGELS IN AMERICA, Theater Dance masterclass with Cleveland Musical Theater College Prep Intensive.

Lauren's passion is so clear when you see her performing! But I was also lucky enough to see her in action as Dance Captain of FREEDOM SUMMER, and that rehearsal was a leadership lesson! So, without further ado, here's Lauren Tidmore!

IS: Now that you've graduated, looking back at your time at BW, what was the most important thing you've learned?

LT: I learned so many incredible things while at Baldwin Wallace, most of them being big life lessons. To narrow it down to just one, I would say the most important lesson I learned was how to advocate for myself while finding my inner leader. I truly found my voice as an actor, choreographer, woman, and more both on and off the stage. In my final years at BW I took over more leadership roles amongst my peers, like becoming Dance Captain and choregraphing my own work. I was able to find how I can effectively lead a room while still remaining warm and open to my peers/fellow creators. The second I found how to turn intimidation into inspiration was key for me.

Right - 'Beatrice' in A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

at Baldwin Wallace my Sophomore year

IS: What would you say to your freshman-year self?

LT: I would tell my freshman-year self a very important lesson I learned later in my college career - nothing bad ever comes from asking. Whether that is asking for more help with a project or asking for an internship or to be an assistant, if you are okay with hearing the word "no", then only positive opportunities will continue to present themselves.

I would also say that no one will have your back the way that you do - take your future in your own hands. While it might feel awesome to surround yourself with tons of 'friends' or 'mentors', always choose quality over quantity.

IS: In high school, where/how did you see yourself after graduating college? Has that changed a lot to where you are now?

LT: Fun fact, I almost went to college to be an engineer. It was not until the end of my junior year of high school that I decided to pursue my true passion and turn it into a career. Once I made that leap, I completely visualized myself in New York City acting, dancing, singing, and choreographing as much as I physically could. Up until March of 2020 that was quickly turning into a reality.

It was difficult to wrap my head around the fact that my young dreams were not coming to a complete halt, but rather a short intermission. I am now taking my passions and sharing them with future generations of dancers and actors while still choreographing and safely acting as much as possible.

Lauren as 'Kelly' in THE MAD ONES

video lab directed by Sarah Yorke

IS: What's the most challenging aspect of graduating during a pandemic? (thinking about your chosen career)

LT: Oh my, the most challenging part is definitely not being in the room where the creation happens and sharing that with energetic, packed houses. There is no greater feeling than bouncing ideas around in the rehearsal room or the post-show high after an incredible performance. While jobs are close to none right now as a performer, I think it is even more challenging to go without the bonds with our audiences and colleagues.

Headshot by Amy Keum

Makeup/Hair by Veronica Gaona

IS: What are your dreams for the future, or how do you see yourself in 5 years?

LT: I have so many goals and dreams, personal and professional, and I look at them as being very close to my heart. I choose to only share the specifics with a very small group, not for a fear of never achieving them, but more so to stay grounded. I will let you know when they come to fruition, though *wink*.

