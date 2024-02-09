The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati to Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $15,000. This grant will support TCT’s touring production of Harriet Tubman: Straight Up Outta’ The Underground. In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling over $27.1 million, announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.



“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”



Due to popular demand from educators throughout our region, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will be reprising the TCT on Tour production of Harriet Tubman: Straight Up Outta’ the Underground in the Spring of 2024. Live productions of Harriet will tour to schools and other venues through March 1, 2024.



TCT Company Manager and Resident Artist Brandi La’Sherrill wrote the script for the show and will perform it across the Tri-state area. She has this to say about the show: “Harriet Tubman: Straight Up Outta’ the Underground is inspired by the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman, the most famous conductor of the Underground. This production is a one-woman interactive experience that brings the past to the present when you play a part in this historic retelling. On this journey, you’ll follow Harriet Tubman, the most recognized conductor of the Underground Railroad, from the plantation in Dorchester County, Maryland, to freedom in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her bravery and leadership earned her the reputation as the “Moses of her people,” traveling back and forth from North to South over 19 times and freeing over 300 slaves.”



Celebrating 104 years this season, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) is the oldest children's theatre in the country and the only professional theater in the region that devotes its entire MainStage season to children. Its mission is to educate, entertain, and engage audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming. Its vision is to awaken a lifelong love of theater in children and the young. Today, the Children's Theatre brings art to life for audiences through three key programs: TCT MainStage at the Taft Theatre, TCT on Tour, and TCT Academy. TCT strives to reach more than 200,000 people in the Cincinnati region each season.



For more information on TCT on Tour, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291227®id=136&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthechildrenstheatre.com%2Fbookings%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

