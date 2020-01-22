The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Will Present HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA' THE UNDEGROUND

Her story hidden in secrecy no more, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) brings HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND performed by TCT On Tour (TCT's touring division) to the Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage March 14-15, 2020.

a??a??a??a??Bring the past to the present and change the future with this one-woman interactive storytelling experience. Uncover the painful truth about America's 200-year-old struggle with slavery when you play a part in this historic retelling. On this journey, audiences will follow Harriet Tubman, the most recognized conductor of the Underground Railroad. Nicknamed "Moses," Harriet Tubman lived up to this name by gaining her own freedom, as well as traveling back and forth from North to South more than 19 times and freeing 300 slaves!

TCT Tour Manager and Resident Artist, Brandi Langford-Sherrill, will bring this story to life on stage. The production will be directed by Deondra Kamau Means. The show was co-created by A. James Jones, Brandi Langford-Sherril, and Deondra Kamau Means.

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND is most enjoyed by those in grades 3-8 as well as adults and will be presented on the Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage, 4015 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Only 152 seats are available for each performance. A question-and-answer session follows every show.

Performances will be held:

Saturday, March 14 at 2 PM and 5 PM

Sunday, March 15 at 2 PM

Tickets to each production are $10 each (plus service fees) and are available exclusively through ticketmaster.com or by visiting TCT's Red Bank Road Ticket Office, M-F, 9am-6pm. Mainstage subscribers pay just $7 per ticket - a savings of $3. Tickets available now.

TCT On Tour is bringing this production to schools and venues around the Tri-State and throughout the region. If you're interested in booking, please contact Violet Webster at 513-569-8080 x20 or by emailing violet.webster@tctcincinnati.com.

Thematic Connections include: American History, Ancestry, Arts Integration, Bullying, Civics/Politics, Compassion, Courage, Courage and Honor, Creative Thinking, Critical Thinking, Cross-Curricular, Diversity, Exploring Differences in Others, Exploring Differences Within, Fairness, Freedom, Government, Growth and Change, History, Humility, Imagination, Improvisation, Multi-Cultural, Music, Performance, Possibilities, Responsibility, Self-Esteem, Sharing, Social Studies, Strength of Character, Teamwork, Women's History

Don't miss The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Podcast, Audio Footlights. Hosted by Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice, this podcast is designed to look at the shows TCT produces, and to ignite, impact and inspire young listeners to have a lifelong love of theatre. This free TCT Podcast runs approximately eight minutes, and will be available on iTunes as well as Stitcher, SoundCloud, GooglePlay, TuneIn and Spotify soon! Here's a link to SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/tctcincinnati





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You