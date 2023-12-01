The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Is Holding Auditions for 2024 STAR Intensive

Auditions will be held in-person on Sunday, January 28, 2024.
Children ages 9-18 (entering their senior year of high school) can now register to audition for the renowned STAR Intensive with The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati. Auditions will be held in-person on Sunday, January 28, 2024.
Appointments are mandatory. You MUST set up an audition in advance. New to STAR this year – auditions will happen in larger groups and will include a dance audition. If you need to cancel or make changes, please follow the link in your registration email. To register for an audition, please visit: https://thechildrenstheatre.com/jobs-auditions/. If you are unable to attend one of the slots listed, please email Maddie Jones, STAR Intensive Director, at Maddie.Jones@tctcincinnati.com for further instructions.
What to Prepare:
The STAR Intensive is a four-week training program for students, ages 9-18. Students are accepted by audition only and will work with leading professionals in the musical theatre business to help them become well-rounded performers in all areas of musical theatre. The STAR Intensive culminates in a Musical Theatre Showcase featuring some of the most popular songs from the Broadway repertoire as well as a Musical One-Act Festival, featuring 4 fully produced musicals. STAR Intensive participants will have the opportunity to be considered for additional high-level training in our Academy through our invitation-only classes and show experiences.
When: July 8 – August 2, 2024, weekdays 10 AM to 4 PM with performances August 2, August 3, and August 4. Location will be announced later.
Tuition: $675
Security deposit of $175 due upon acceptance into the program. Payment plans and scholarships are available.
