The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Kicks Off Autumn Online And In Person! 

Imagination is the driving force bringing innovation to life; however, innovation does not come from comfort. A pandemic-is certainly uncomfortable, so the nation's oldest children's theatre, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT), has created some innovative, theatrical solutions hitting the stage, TVs, and devices this fall.

The company's most innovative new offering is Pick-A-Path. Traveling TCT on Tour productions have now gone digital, via the interactive video and entertainment platform, eko -- the leader in choice-driven entertainment, interactive video that empowers viewers to shape stories by making choices in real time. eko partners with the world's leading storytellers and independent creators to co-develop interactive narratives for audiences that value control, exploration, and experience. Choice-driven entertainment puts viewers in the driver's seat, and can be experienced anytime, anywhere.

These brand-new online TCT offerings provide a unique way to experience theatre and gives children the power to "choose their own adventure" during key moments throughout the show, providing an engaging and interactive way to enjoy theatre at home or in the classroom.

Pick-A-Path was created by A. James Jones, TCT's Creative Project Producer, in collaboration with Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. Dave Killen, Program Chair of the AudioVideo Production Program said, "This has been a wonderful learning opportunity for our students Megan Moore, Rob Bingham and Hunter Brockmann. From the beginning we knew we would have a steep learning curve to achieve the vision (TCT) shared with us. Our Cincinnati State students really embraced the challenge not only with the multicamera linear productions but with the new idea and technology associated with Pick-a-Path, or "branching" production workflows. It has been a special experience for us all and we are so glad these stories can be shared in new and exciting ways."

Click here to see a sample of Pick-A-Path.

All performances are on sale now for school or home viewing. Visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com to order.

While TCT's 101st season may look a bit different, the company will still create life-long memories through its award-winning MainStage productions with in-person, socially-distanced performances, and for the first time ever, digitally through the streaming service, Broadway on Demand.

Tickets and digital passes for TCT's three available shows are on sale now. Presale prices for digital passes are only available until the date the production becomes available to stream, so BUY NOW for the best price!

In-person seating will be limited to 30% (or 44 seats) per performance. Demand is high and performances are expected to sell out quickly. The TCT Team has been working diligently to create and debut new safety protocols to protect the audience, staff, and the actors on stage. Nose and mouth coverings are being integrated into most costumes and pre-recorded vocal amplification will be used to reduce the amount of respiration created by actors during a performance.

"The theatre has been using masks since 600 BC!" TCT Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice said. "I'm actually quite excited to wrap our imaginations around some creative storytelling solutions to provide unique theatre utilizing mask work and pantomime!"

