The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Presents Two Holiday Treats On The Showtime Stage

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is making the days merry and bright with two special productions presented by TCT On Tour (TCT's touring division) on the Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage on Red Bank Road this holiday season.

First, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati invites audiences to see a Christmas classic with a fun twist. All characters in this 45-minute production are performed by ONE PERSON - from Scrooge to Tiny Tim!

BAH HUMBUG! A ONE-MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL is back by popular demand!

Saturday, November 30 at 2 PM and 5 PM

Sunday, December 1 at 2 PM

Charles Dickens' famous holiday classic was adapted by Damian Gillen, directed by A. James Jones and features Chris Logan Carter playing every role. Audiences will be mesmerized by this imaginative and magical re-telling of the powerful holiday tale of hope and compassion.

This show is perfect for children in grades K-12 (and adults too!) Visit https://thechildrenstheatre.com/shows/bah-humbug-a-one-man-christmas-carol/ for additional information.

Then, just a few days before Christmas, it's your chance to stay off the naughty list as Mrs. Claus is making a list and checking it twice in MRS. CLAUS SAVES THE DAY.

Saturday, December 21 at 2 PM and 5 PM

Sunday, December 22 at 2 PM

When the holiday is threatened by a severe outbreak of the North Pole Pox two days before Christmas, and Santa himself is quarantined, it's Mrs. Claus to the rescue! With traditional carols and a world-premiere script (commissioned by The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati), this holiday musical is about leadership, goodwill and teamwork.

This show is most enjoyed by those in grades K-5. Visit https://thechildrenstheatre.com/shows/mrs-claus-saves-the-day/ for details.

The 4-person cast of MRS. CLAUS SAVES THE DAY includes members of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Resident Artist Company: Whitney Daniels, Lauren Everett, LaShondra Hood, and James Stringer Jr. The production was written by Christopher Stewart and directed by TCT's Associate Artistic Director, Eric Byrd.

Both productions will be presented on the Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage, 4015 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Only 152 seats are available for each performance. A question-and-answer session follows every show.

Tickets to each production are $10 each (plus service fees) and are available exclusively through ticketmaster.com or by visiting TCT's Red Bank Road Ticket Office: Monday-Wednesday-Friday 10AM to 4PM ; Tuesday & Thursday 10AM to 7PM. (The Ticket Office will be closed for lunch each weekday from 12 PM to 1 PM.) Mainstage subscribers pay just $7 per ticket - a savings of $3. Tickets available now.

TCT On Tour is bringing both productions to schools and venues around the Tri-State and throughout the region. If you're interested in booking, please contact Violet Webster at 513-569-8080 x20 or by emailing violet.webster@tctcincinnati.com.

Don't miss The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Podcast, Audio Footlights. Hosted by Producing Artistic Director, Roderick Justice, this podcast is designed to look at the shows TCT produces, and to ignite, impact and inspire young listeners to have a lifelong love of theatre. This free TCT Podcast runs about 8 minutes, and will be available on iTunes as well as Stitcher, SoundCloud, GooglePlay, TuneIn and Spotify soon!

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's TCT On Tour productions are made possible by PNC. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by the Ohio Arts Council and the generosity of the tens of thousands of contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign.





