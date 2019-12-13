The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Presents ANNIE JR.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati will present ANNIE JR. at the Taft Theatre February 29-March 9, 2020.

Based on the popular comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," and featuring classic songs like "Tomorrow," and "NYC," ANNIE JR. is a heartwarming story for the entire family.

Leapin' Lizards! America's most charming orphan is back and spunkier than ever! With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Annie charms everyone's hearts, despite a next-to-nothing start in the "hoovervilles" of 1930s New York. She is determined to find her parents, who abandoned her eleven years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the callous Miss Hannigan. With the help the other girls in the orphanage, Annie sings and dances her way through an unforgettable Big Apple adventure, finding a new family along the way.

Book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, presented on Broadway by Mike Nichols, originally produced by Irwin Meyer, Stephen R. Friedman, Lewis Allen, Alvin Nederlander Associates, Inc., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Icarus Productions. Based on "Little Orphan Annie" by permission of The Tribune Content Agency, LLC. The show will be directed and choreographed by Eric Byrd, Associate Artistic Director of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati.

Showtimes for ANNIE JR. include:

Saturday, February 29 at 2 PM* (this performance is signed for the hearing impaired)

Sunday, March 1 at 2 PM and 5 PM

Friday, March 6 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 7 at 2 PM and 5 PM

Sunday, March 8 at 11 AM (Sensory-Friendly performance) and 2 PM

All of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including ANNIE JR., are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10 and are available through www.ticketmaster.com.

School performances of ANNIE JR. will be held March 3-6 and March 9, 2020 during the daytime hours. For details about how to purchase tickets to TCT's school performances, visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com.

A special sensory-friendly performance will take place on March 8.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's production of ANNIE JR. is made possible by the generosity of Production Sponsors: Martha S. Lindner on behalf of Back2Back Ministries, and Chemed; Season Sponsors H.B., E. W. and F. R. Luther Foundation and the Charles H. Dater Foundation; and ArtsWave and the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Media sponsors are LOCAL 12 and Q102. Sea of Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is TCT's Ticket Envelope Season Sponsor. First Watch: The Daytime Café is TCT's Crown Club Sponsor.

CAST

Katie Arber...Miss Hannigan

David Armando...Bundles/Bert Healy

Cammi Caldwell...Annette, u/s Star-To-Be

Sara Cox...Mrs. Greer, u/s Grace

Celia Joy D'Ascenzo...Molly

Marlo D'Ascenzo...Kate, u/s Annie

Isabela De Paz...Susie

Lauren Everett...Grace

Trinity G. Gibson...Duffy

Justin Glaser...Oliver Warbucks

Courtney Hammonds...Pepper

Tommi Harsch...Lily

Alyssa Hart...Tessie

Ndaya Hoskins...Ensemble, u/s Annette, Cecille

Diana Hutchinson...Annie

Kyndra Dyanne Jefferies...Apple Seller, Mrs. Pugh, u/s Miss Hannigan

Julia J. Kirkham...July

Ethan Kuchta...Ensemble, u/s Howe

Katelyn Moore ...Ensemble, u/s Mrs. Pugh, Mrs. Greer

Sara Moore...Ensemble, Servant & Orphan Swing

Claire Northcut...Star-To-Be

Dain Alan Paige...Drake, u/s Warbucks

Nasir Peterson...Ensemble, u/s Bundles

Jeremiah Plessinger...Rooster

Sammy Schechter...Ensemble, u/s Rooster

Mark Ross Schutzman...Ensemble, u/s Ward

Kate Stark...Cecille, u/s Lily

Jake Stibbe...Ensemble, u/s Drake

Nyla Jolie Thomas...Zeldy

CJ Zimmer...Ensemble, u/s Dog Catcher





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You