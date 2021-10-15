The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Announces ELF The Musical JR.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 2021-2022 MainStage Season kicks off with ELF tHE MUSICAL JR. at the Taft Theatre December 4-12, 2021. Tickets will go on sale Monday, November 1 at 10 a.m.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati asks audiences to join with us in providing the safest space possible for patrons big and small, cast, crew, volunteers, and staff. The following protocol will be in place for our 2021-2022 MainStage season, beginning with ELF THE MUSICAL JR. in December:

Masks are required for ALL ticketholders age 2+, regardless of vaccination status. All patrons ages 12+ must provide proof of *full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result administered within 72 hours of show start time. A negative rapid antigen test administered within 24 hours will also be accepted. This rule applies to teachers and chaperones during our daytime school performances as well as at all public shows. To enter the theater, please bring a **photo ID and one of the following:

Original vaccine card or test result

Photograph or copy of vaccine card or test result

Photograph of vaccine card or test result stored on your electronic device

*Fully vaccinated means the performance you attend is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose.

**Please note: photo IDs are not required for children.

Guests who need a reasonable mask accommodation for medical reasons must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theater regardless of vaccination status. A negative rapid antigen test administered within 24 hours will also be accepted.

If you are experiencing symptoms (i.e. fever, chills, cough), please stay home and do not attend the event. Contact the Box Office at 513-569-8080 x10 to discuss your ticket options. Read about our refund policy here. Our public performance seating will not be socially distanced. Please contact the TCT Box Office with any questions at 513-569-8080 x10 or email us at tickets@tctcincinnati.com. School show capacities will be limited, and school groups will be separated from one another to the best of our ability during daytime school performances. No concessions will be sold during any performance. No food or drinks will be allowed in the theater. No merchandise will be sold during any performance. Special ELF packs will be available to purchase in advance and will be mailed to patrons. Details coming soon! Autographs for subscribers and Crown Club members after public performances have been postponed indefinitely. Protect yourself and others. Thank you!

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Music by Matthew Sklar. Lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum. Originally produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures In Association with Unique Features. Directed by Roderick Justice. Choreographed by Eric Byrd.

All The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including ELF THE MUSICAL JR., are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, at 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10. Visit thechildrenstheatre.com for tickets or visit the TCT Box Office at 4015 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227, Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM to purchase tickets in person.