Shen Yun Rescheduled at the Aronoff Center

Due to Ohio Governor DeWine's recent order banning public gatherings of 100 or more people until further notice to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, next week's performances of Shen Yun have been rescheduled to the following dates at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall. The show was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 - Friday, March 20.

· Friday, January 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM (originally March 18)

· Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM (originally March 19)

· Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM (originally March 20)

Current ticketholders will be sent new tickets with the rescheduled date and time that corresponds to their original tickets, per above. The new tickets will be sent the week of April 20, 2020.

Ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled performance or who have any questions may contact the Aronoff Center Ticket Office for exchange and refund options prior to April 17 at (513) 621-2787 (Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM) or ticketing@cincinnatiarts.org.



Tickets are on sale now at www.CincinnatiArts.org and (513) 621-ARTS [2787] for the rescheduled performances from January 29-31.

For the most up-to-date information about the impact of the coronavirus on events at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall, visit www.cincinnatiarts.org/health-update.





