Ron Funches Comes to Comedy Works South, October 15 - 17

Comedy Works has announced that Ron Funches will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Comedy Works has announced that Ron Funches will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. LIVE (in-person) and Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available!

Ron Funches is a triple threat. He is an excellent stand-up comedian, actor and writer. Ron has built an impressive acting resume. Whether it's lending his voice to projects like Trolls, Bob's Burgers, and Adventure Time. Or his memorable acting roles on The Goldbergs, Black-ish, New Girl, Transparent, Powerless, and Undateable. He even made being a gang member likable in the film Get Hard. His personal appearances include Conan, The Tonight Show, Match Game, To Tell The Truth, Chopped, Cupcake Wars and many more.

Funches is a great writer too. His writing credits include The ERIC ANDRE Show, Kroll Show and several television pilots. Ron hosts his own podcast Getting Better With Ron Funches, where he interviews celebrities & friends about their goals and what getting better means to them.

Look out for Ron this spring in Dreamworks Trolls World Tour voicing the role of COOPER and hosting his new game show Nice One streaming on Quibi.

LIVE (in-person) & Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.

Shows View More Cincinnati Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You