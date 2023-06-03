Review: MAYTAG VIRGIN at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

An exploration of human connection, trust, and grief, this regional premiere runs at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati through June 18th, 2023.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at Aronoff Center Photo 3 Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at Aronoff Center
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Photo 4 Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

A meet cute over pie and Diet Coke. A Catholic Church birdhouse gifted by a Baptist. Two methods of drying laundry. These are some of the elements that make up playwright Audrey Cefaly’s Maytag Virgin, a dramedy play making its regional premiere at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati. This minimalist story is anything but dull, with countless moments of laughter and seriousness. A love story at its core, director Bridget Leak uses a great deal of nuance to form the connection of its two characters as they navigate the slow burn of attraction, grief, and life itself.

Maggie Lou Rader and Ryan Wesley Gilreath make up the two-person cast, and they handle the work with a great sense of verisimilitude, creating natural characters with strong chemistry. When Lizzie Nash (Rader) first meets her new neighbor Jack Key (Gilreath), sparks fly over their differences, yet over time they grow close to each other and solidify respect for one another. The show itself feels like a classic romantic comedy with many tropes, such as crushing on the girl next door, an almost kiss, forced proximity, and drunken confessions. These all create a lightheartedness, making its audience want to laugh and smile as they bear witness to newfound love. However, their dramatic moments nicely balance out to resemble what life is truly like, ultimately creating tension and depth and even slight discomfort as one becomes invested and falls into the story.

Jack, or as Lizzie tends to call him, Mr. Key, takes a quiet approach to his neighbor, almost appearing stoic and enigmatic at first. But he is an observer, always taking note and listening to Lizzie in his own way. A widower of two years, he seems more adjusted to his new life in the fictional Alabama town where they reside, but deep down the emotions are bottled up. Meanwhile, Lizzie babbles and rambles in her sweet but seemingly nervous way. A recent widow, she’s still adjusting to life without her husband. She has a way of keeping secrets, which she carefully guards until a fateful night when truth comes loose. When these two grow closer over the seasons, something special develops, and the audience is rewarded with a satisfying ending. 

A fascinating theme in Maytag Virgin involves parallel lives. While Jack and Lizzie form their own relationship, they find letters from the previous deceased owner of Jack’s house made out to his wife. As they delve into the history behind them, they begin to recognize their own parallel hearts learning through lost love, both from their own and from those from the past. The dichotomy of character within this show is also heavily present. This refers to the literal cast as well as in metaphorical ways through other factors, including the set and the well placed technical details. From the differences in their backgrounds to mismatching backyards, they really prove that opposites attract.

Maytag Virgin runs through June 18th, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ensemblecincinnati.org.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Cincinnati

1
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Photo
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Trouble in Mind made its Broadway premiere in 2021, 66 years after it was produced off-Broadway at Greenwich Mews Theatre. Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is known for its unique takes on classic stories and reviving them for a fresh audience, and this play is no exception. Known for its general themes of racism and sexism from a black perspective, the play eerily reflects a modern culture and language despite being written several decades ago. Manipulative tactics are used strategically by the characters, performative allyships are shattered, and false dignity is stripped for raw truth.

2
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at Aronoff Center Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at Aronoff Center

Moulin Rouge! is based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film of the same name and originally starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. Known for its somber tale and use of modern music in a vintage setting, the story and its elements translated extremely well to the stage while also being different enough to appreciate the stage musical in its own right. The updated music for a 2023 audience, a strong cast and crew, and a tale of desperate, devoted love all make this production Moulin Rouge! excel beyond the surface of the fantasy.

3
Ensemble Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2023-2024 Season Photo
Ensemble Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2023-2024 Season

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC), the region’s premiere theatre, is delighted to announce its 2023-2024 season, which features a Pulitzer Prize finalist, a world premiere comedy, an autobiographical tour-de-force, and the revival of a unique rock musical. Along with this compelling lineup, next season also features the world premiere holiday musical about Cincinnati’s larger-than-life hippo heroine.

4
The Nationals HOMECOMING FESTIVAL Returns To Cincinnati This September Photo
The National's HOMECOMING FESTIVAL Returns To Cincinnati This September

For the first time since its inaugural 2018 edition, The National's Homecoming Festival will return to Cincinnati on September 15-16. 

From This Author - Ana-Brit Asplen

Ana-Brit Asplen, 25, is a 2019 Theatre Arts graduate from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She moved to the Cincinnati area in early 2022 and has been seeing as many shows as possible in every dir... (read more about this author)

Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare CompanyReview: TROUBLE IN MIND at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at Aronoff CenterReview: MOULIN ROUGE! at Aronoff Center
Review: MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL at Aronoff CenterReview: MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL at Aronoff Center

Videos

Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Video Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams Video
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
View all Videos

Cincinnati SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
The Carnegie (6/30-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Maytag Virgin
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (5/27-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
The Carnegie (2/02-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
The Carnegie (7/15-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Guys and Dolls
The Carnegie (7/29-8/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You