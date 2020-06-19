Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield Unveils Upcoming 2020-21 Season, Including Films, Concerts, Musicals, and More

The Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield has announced its upcoming 2020-21 season.

Movies to be shown at the Renaissance as part of the Lind Media Cinema Series will be The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Oct. 31, Polar Express in December, Mary Poppins in February, and Singin' in the Rain in April. In addition, the upcoming series called "The Ren Backlot" will feature outdoor concerts and films throughout the summer.

The Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre will present Kiss Me, Kate on Feb. 6 and 7, and Singin' in the Rain on May 29 and 30. MY Theatre will present Tarzan on Sept. 18 to 20 and Godspell on March 25 to 28. MY Theatre will also have special sensory-friendly showings of each production.

The Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra and Youth Strings ensembles will have concerts in the Fall, at the Holidays in December and in the spring.

The Avita Innovation Concert Series was also announced. On April 9, 2021, Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Experience will perform, and on May 8 will be Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown.

As part of the OhioHealth Symphony Series, patrons will be able to experience "Mash-up" in October which features the singing competition where the audience decides the winner, as well as "SingOut," the collaboration between area high school choirs and the Mansfield Symphony Chorus. The "Holiday Pops" concert will take place in December, and in February "The Titan," with the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra. In March the symphony will showcase the music of West Side Story and the season will end with a concert including the Mansfield Symphony Chorus performing Carl Orff's Carmina Burana.

The Park National Bank Broadway Series will include Cinderella: The Broadway Musical in July and August, Cabaret in October, The Sound of Music in November, Titanic: The Musical in January, Little Shop of Horrors in March, and Assassins in April.

Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You