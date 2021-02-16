Registration Open For Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's Virtual Summer Camps

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati presents a summer of fun, active camps, which feature a variety of fun opportunities for kids and teens to connect with and learn from world-class theater professionals. In response to the ongoing pandemic and building upon last year's successful and creative socially-distanced format, all 2021 summer camps are currently scheduled to be held virtually. The camp day is structured to ensure participants are active and moving while still following instruction through a screen.

In addition to performance-focused camps and classes, ETC's popular, one-of-a-kind Technical Theatre Intensive is a unique chance for aspiring artists who are eager to participate in theatre but who may prefer working behind-the-scenes. Featuring workshops taught by the same incredible talent that grace the ETC stage, participants will learn from the very best. No audition is necessary, however, space is limited.

Although the learning platform has shifted, the goals are still the same, with students leaving instruction equipped with a strong foundation of acting and production skills along with a practical portfolio, which may include a voiceover reel, on-camera acting experience, and set design.

Junior Summer Camp

Ages 7-15

July 12-24, 2021 (Mon-Fri only); Performances on July 23 & 24

Tuition: $675

This fun two-week camp focuses on acting fundamentals and promotes self-confidence, communication, and teamwork. Camp culminates in a production of the virtual play The Super Non-Heroes, by Taryn Temple, shared with family and friends. Workshops and topics include performance techniques, improv and acting, movement and stage combat, audition skills, and more!

High School Summer Intensive

Ages 13-18

July 26-30, 2021

Tuition: $295

This one-week intensive includes five exciting, fun-packed days aimed at refining young artists' acting skills and is appropriate for actors working to take their craft to the next level. Participants dive into more advanced performance topics including improv, acting, audition technique, character development, script analysis, and more. This summer camp culminates in a showcase performance for family and friends on the final day.

Technical Theatre Summer Intensive

Ages 13-18

July 12-16, 2021

Tuition: $295

This one-week intensive explores costumes, props, lighting, sound, set design, and stage management while fostering the skills necessary for technical theatre including ingenuity, resourcefulness, teamwork, and creative problem-solving.

For more information or to register online, visit www.ensemblecincinnati.org/camps-classes or call (513) 421-3555.