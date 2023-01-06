PRINCESS & FROG Comes to the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Next Month

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season continues with PRINCESS & FROG at the Taft Theatre February 18 - 27, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217521Â®id=136&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthechildrenstheatre.com%2Fshows%2Fprincess-frog%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"TCT is thrilled to adapt this fresh family musical based on the classic Frog Prince fairy tale," says Artistic Director, Roderick Justice. "It may be winter outside, but it will be spring in the Taft Theatre. Audiences can expect to dive into the land of Astorya and go on an adventure with Princess Acrimonia and Prince Croaker, complete with tap dancing on lily pads! The first few rows might even wind up in the splash zone!"

Justice continues, "We are also excited for the MainStage directorial debut of Associate Artistic Director Maddie Burgoon Jones, who has been involved with TCT, both onstage and off, since she was nine years old."

When a beautiful, but spoiled, princess throws her new golden ball down the palace garden well, she encounters an enchanted prince-turned frog, whose only hope of breaking his curse and turning back into a human is to be invited for dinner. Oh... and to be kissed on the nose by a princess. But this frog prince isn't the only one under an enchanted curse. With the help of his amphibi-friends, the two form an unlikely bond by teaching each other the importance of self-discovery, friendship, and standing up to bad influence. This fresh new musical adaptation will have you croaking the showtunes all the way home!

For TCT's 22-23 MainStage shows at the Taft Theatre, currently there are not any restrictions for entry. Masks are welcome, but not required. Safety is always our highest priority, and we hope you'll treat each other with kindness and respect throughout your theatrical journey with us.

Book and Lyrics by Debra Clinton. Music by Jason Marks. Based on The Frog Prince by The Brothers Grimm and adapted from the musical Croaker, this world-premiere adaptation by Roderick Justice was commissioned and produced by The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati.

Stage Direction and Choreography by Maddie Burgoon Jones. Concept Director and Artistic Director, Roderick Justice. Music Direction by Jason Alexander Holmes. Scenic Design by Seth Howard. Dani Lobello, Director of Production. Production Stage Manager, Jadi Davis. Melanie Watnick, Costume Designer. Lighting Design by Ben Gantose.

Ideal for ages 4+. This production runs 60 minutes without an intermission.

Showtimes:

Saturday, February 18 at 2 PM

Saturday, February 18 at 5 PM

Sunday, February 19 at 2 PM

Friday, February 24 at 7 PM

Saturday, February 25 at 11 AM

Saturday, February 25 at 2 PM

Sunday, February 26 at 2 PM

ASL interpretation will be offered on the first Saturday at 2 PM performance.

PRINCESS & FROG is made possible by Production Sponsors Chemed, The Summit Hotel, and The Sutphin Family Foundation; as well as Season Sponsor The Charles H. Dater Foundation. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by the tens of thousands of people who give generously to the annual ArtsWave Campaign, the region's primary source for arts funding. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

All The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including PRINCESS & FROG, are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10. Visit thechildrenstheatre.com or call the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 x10, Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM to purchase tickets.

CAST (In Alphabetical Order)

Christian Arias - Croaker

Ranease Brown - Princess Acrimonia

Arianna Catalano - Lady Adella, Disco Diva

Brinley Culver* - Ensemble

Issiah Current* - Ensemble

Kristen Das - Ensemble

Ryleigh Doss* - Ensemble

Josh Galloway - Royal Page

Griffin Hatfield* - Ensemble

Henry Howland - Fritz

Noah Jeffreys - Ensemble

Ethan Kuchta - Ensemble

Elli Maddock* - Ensemble

Ashley Morton - Lady Isabella, Disco Diva

Gabriel Kanai Nakata - Fred

Greg Nelson - King Arnold

Spring Starr Pillow - Queen Helena

Chelsea Russell - Ensemble

Kate Stark - Ensemble

Madeline Stern - Lady Carmella, Disco Diva

Kavan Vadivelu* - Frank

Keya Vadivelu* - Ensemble

Understudies: For King Arnold: Henry Howland; for Croaker: Ethan Kuchta; for Princess Acrimonia: Chelsea Russell; for Royal Page: Kate Stark

*Denotes TCT's Young Artists Company