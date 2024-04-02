Northern Kentucky University's Theatre to Present THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Kentucky University's Theatre program is producing the farcical comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG bringing laughter and a little madness to the Carnegie Theatre in Covington, Kentucky. This version of the hit play provides the audience with a hilarious take on the execution of a theatrical production and how it can all go disastrously wrong. The play takes a wacky look at the follies of the theatre, with out-of-control actors and a set that is falling apart, turning every performance into a high-risk adventure.

The setting is Cornley Polytechnic's staging of the portentous and scary "The Murder at Haversham Manor", a whodunit by Susie H. K. Brideswell, where Inspector Carter comes to solve the murder of at least one, maybe two, members of the Haversham household. Chris Bean, newly elected head of the Drama Society, is delighted to welcome you to the show that he has directed, cast, and designed. He has collected together the cream of Cornley's acting talent for this brave artistic endeavor. Unfortunately, not everything goes entirely to plan. In fact, nothing does!

The cast trips, falls, and leaps over crashing set pieces and broken props. They fight with one another to gain the spotlight and fight with themselves to hold the play within the play together. Of course, physical comedy is a specialty of director, Ken Jones, who is famous for finding the laughs. Jones, the Rosenthal Distinguished Professor of Theatre (and a recent nominee for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama,) is known for many NKU hits including Urinetown, Bye, Bye Birdie, Heart Attack with a Knife, Noises Off, LES MISERABLES and Spamalot. His directing credits at the Carnegie Theatre include Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin and Sweeney Todd.

"The actors are amazing when it comes to physical comedy," Jones reports happily. "They bring the laughs from the pre-show all the way to the last piece of scenery falling on their heads! Hopefully, the only reason you'll occasionally stop laughing is through sheer physical exhaustion - there's only so much hilarity one body can take."

Bodie Moore makes a wonderfully pompous Chris Bean the director -telling us about all the terrible productions the team has put together in the past but clinging on resolutely that this show will be tremendously successful. As the inspector, he tries his best to keep order on the stage but it's a fight he will lose. Jahan Briscoe plays the victim Charles Haversham, surreptitiously trying to move about the place while meant to be dead, and he constantly gets his cues wrong. Luc Vandenbroek playing Thomas Colleymoore, is hilarious as the blunderingly unthinking actor who can't remember his lines and says whatever he hears next. Phoenix Bills playing Perkins, has an inability to pronounce certain words and has thoroughly maniacal high-pitched exasperations. Hailey Watson playing Florence, is a fabulously over the top actress relying on pouting and sensuality to get through her basic lines, and Reagan Wildoner playing Cecil, slowly breaks into confident smiles whenever he feels he's getting some star applause. His routine with his missing dog, Winston, is a comedy dream. Elliet Malatesta as Annie the Stage Manager, unwillingly (at first) bundles into the action but then increases her violent competitiveness with Miss Watson. Their fighting is completely hilarious. And last but not least is Max Mason as Tracy the disgruntled Lighting/Sound person, who gets trapped in the action briefly having to play the starlet Florence. And, really, there's a ninth member of the cast - Eric Barker's extraordinary set, which turns into its own nightmare on countless occasions. It's very rare that a set alone can make you laugh so much.

For the show to succeed, various storylines must be crystal clear to make sense of the relationships, staying within a tight comedic structure that is truthful with crisp, flawless timing. They have masterfully achieved all this and more. The production staff invites the audience into the madness right from the beginning with funny pre-show bits, comically inappropriate music choices, and comic precision to the staging. It's an invitation into the complicated world of farce and where all laughs are welcomed! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG runs April 11-20, 2024, at The Carnegie Theatre

1028 Scott St, Covington, KY 41011 Tickets can be purchased online: https://thecarnegie.com/whats-on/nku-the-play-that-goes-wrong/ or Call: (859) 572-5464.