MONGREL Will Be Performed at the Know Theatre of Cincinnati This Month

Mongrel by Adam Tran will be performed August 26 - September 14, 2021.

The world is more vast than we imagine. Know Theatre invites you on a journey back through time with Mongrel, by Adam Tran, a site-specific immersive world premiere experience. Step directly into the inner circle of the Great Khan of the Mongol Empire, where we draw back the curtain on one of the greatest figures of military history ... if you've got the courage to face him.

In the 12th and 13th centuries, the Mongols swept across the world, led by a charismatic and powerful leader, crushing all resistance in their path, folding the conquered peoples into their empire. Now you, the audience, with your town under siege, have the opportunity to plead your case before the Khan himself. But first you'll need some advice from the Khan's most trusted adviser.

After the success of All's Faire, the touring musical that opened our MainStage season, we're once again returning to the great outdoors. Mongrel will take place around a campfire at a park location in the Cincinnati area. Stay tuned for more information on that: we aren't quite ready to announce our venue yet, but we will be very soon!

Mongrel is written and performed by Indianapolis-based actor/playwright Adam Tran. Adam is a familiar face to regular Know-goers after appearing in the 2018 ghost story musical Whisper House as the Japanese-American lighthouse worker Yasuhiro, and the 2019 mixed-martial-arts drama Girl in the Red Corner as Warren, a man struggling to keep his family together.

Mongrel will be directed by Rebecca Wear; we're delighted to welcome her to her Know directing debut with this production. Rebecca has previously directed at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Public, and Arena Stage; and she is a resident director at Hero Theatre in Los Angeles. Mongrel will also feature new original music by Alex Williamson and two-time Grammy winner Christopher Tin.

Mongrel is the second show in our twenty-fourth MainStage season, themed as "Myth-Breakers and Story-Makers." Producing Artistic Director Andrew J. Hungerford had this to say about the show: "The road of a new play from conception to production can be a marathon, particularly when a pandemic interrupts! After two years of working with Adam to develop this show, I am thrilled that we get to bring Mongrel to audiences with such a brilliant creative team, in a uniquely theatrical environment."

If you know there's more to history than what you were taught, or if you're longing for a close encounter with a legend, join us this month for Mongrel. See what happens when a little boy refuses to be bound by the destiny of his birth - and instead builds himself an empire. Are you brave enough to face the Khan?

Tickets are available at knowtheatre.com, or by calling the box office at 513-300-5669.