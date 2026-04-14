MAMMA MIA! Marks Ken Jones’ Final Production At NKU After 39 Years

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Northern Kentucky University is presenting MAMMA MIA! as the final production directed by Ken Jones, who is retiring after 39 years with the institution. The musical is running April 12, 15–18 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on April 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Featuring a book by Catherine Johnson and music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the production follows the story of Donna and her daughter Sophie, set to the music of ABBA. This staging serves as both a presentation of the musical and a tribute to Jones’ longstanding contributions to the university and the Greater Cincinnati theater community.

CAST

The cast is led by Mabrey Rice as Donna and Grace Owen as Sophie, with Bodie Moore as Sam. Supporting roles include Alexa Morelle as Rosie, Emily Lamping as Tanya, Luc Vandenbroek as Harry, and Zach Petrie as Sky. Additional performers include Emma Hackworth, Clara Cundick, Caleb Lindsey, and Isaiah Burton.

PRODUCTION TEAM

The production features scenic design by Eric Barker, lighting design by Jo Sanburg, and costumes by Ronnie Chamberlain. Musical direction is by Jacob Priddy, with choreography by Roderick Justice and additional contributions from alumni choreographers.

CONTEXT

Jones’ tenure at NKU includes directing productions such as Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Wizard of Oz. His final production is accompanied by participation from former students, many of whom returned to contribute choreography as part of the farewell staging.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Performances are taking place at Northern Kentucky University. Tickets are priced at $20, with discounts available for students and seniors. Additional information and ticketing details are available through NKU’s box office.