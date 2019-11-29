Hard Rock Cincinnati Black Friday Only Deal

Soon-to-be Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati's New Year's Eve celebration is all

set to deliver not one, but two unforgettable parties, live entertainment and mouthwatering dining options. This

annual tradition has sold out every year, earning the reputation as the biggest bash in Cincinnati.



Our New Year's Eve Party offers two premium packages to help you celebrate the New Year 2020 in style:

George Goldhoff, president of the future home of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati states: "We know how to make memorable experiences exceptional. There is always excitement in the air surrounding New Year's Eve party plans! As we continue our transition into an awesome new decade, our #1 goal is to Rock in 2020 together! This

New Year's Eve...make a resolution you know you can keep: Invite your besties and party like a rock star along with us at the future home of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati!"



TWO CELEBRATIONS UNDER ONE ROOF



Dress to impress and show off your best moves on the dance floor at whichever New Year's Eve bash suits your style. Go all in, make some noise, and have a ball! We'll supply all the party favors and festivities as you enjoy the countdown to midnight!

Rock Option 1: Celebrate with us at the Event Center, complete with 10 bars and musical entertainment provided by Eden Park Band. Live it up and revel with family and friends while experiencing the popular cover artist band's unique sound extravaganza from 10:00 pm - 2:00 am.

Rock Option 2: Party with DJ Ice Cold Tony at The Party Room where the name says it all. Let DJ Ice Cold Tony

ignite your evening with his over-the-top high energy as you dance the night away. Make a toast and ring in the New Year at the cash bar while enjoying specialty Smirnoff holiday cocktails and all your favorite beverages.

Noshing Options



Ready, get set, party. Start off your celebration night with a feast at any one of our delectable dining options from the iconic Prism Steakhouse Restaurant to the sumptuous all-you-can-eat Seven Chefs Buffet. We have a selection to tantalize a range of tastes. Cash Drawing Feeling lucky? Come to our Cash Drawing and you could start the New Year $1,000 richer! Our Club Card members are eligible to enter an exclusive free drawing.

Every hour between 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm a Club Card member's name will be called for the chance to win $1,000

cash! Not a Club Card member yet? Let one of our team members assist you with free sign up.

Don't miss out! Purchase New Year's Eve tickets in advance at:

https://www.jackentertainment.com/cincinnati/entertainment/



**Guests must be 21 years and older to enter the casino. Free parking is available in the casino's indoor parking

garage.







Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You