Experience The Mueller Report Live Onstage In Know's Staged Reading Of THE INVESTIGATION

When the news cycle moves faster than a speeding bullet, sometimes you gotta take a moment to dig into the big stories to understand what the heck is really going on.

The Investigation: A Search for the Truth Ten Acts by Robert Schenkkan is a one-night-only staged reading of the fascinating (and surprisingly funny) dramatization of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, "The Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Election."

Based on the findings of the Special Counsel himself, The Investigation brings into vivid focus just what is at stake when self-serving interests threaten our democratic process.

Whether you're a news junkie, or just trying to make sense of the chaos - this story is speaking to you.

Robert Schenkkan, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning playwright and screenwriter behind All The Way (onstage at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company in Spring 2020), Hacksaw Ridge, The Quiet American, and more, brings his eye for action and ear for dialogue to this ripped-from-the-headlines dramatization of the most explosive report of the 21st Century.

The first SecondStage event of our 22nd Season, The Investigation is in the capable hands of director Lauren Carr, the Ohio Governor's Award-winning Director of Education and Outreach of Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati.

Lauren has assembled a cast of diverse and unexpected voices to shake up your perception of the political story of the decade. We can guarantee you've never seen President Trump like this!



Law Works, a bipartisan legal advocacy group, provides this script to dozens of theatres around the nation as part of an effort to ensure that everyone has access to the discoveries uncovered in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

If you can handle the truth, join us October 24 at 8 PM for this one-night-only live experience - the staged reading of The Investigation: A Search for the Truth Ten Acts.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting knowtheatre.com or calling 513.300.5669





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You