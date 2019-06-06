Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents THE WOLVES

It's time to take the field! Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati presents gripping Pulitzer Prize finalist The Wolves by Sara DeLappe. In this highly anticipated regional premiere drama, a high school girls' soccer team fights tooth and nail for a chance at the championship-and for their futures. Infused with the raw, jagged energy of youth, The Wolves offers a refreshingly complex and powerful reflection on society, sex, and soccer. Playing June 1-29, 2019. Directed by D. Lynn Meyers.

The Wolves are undefeated, and they plan to stay that way. Fiercely competitive and strikingly talented, these nine elite high school athletes gather each Saturday to battle it out at their indoor soccer league and leave it all-body and soul-on the field. But, when the world outside the game starts to creep onto their turf, will the pack be able to stick together? A ferociously funny and achingly honest portrait of the warriors that are teenage girls, The Wolves is the formidable and unexpected new play taking the theatre world by storm.

"I felt absolutely compelled to do The Wolves," says Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. "The writing is fiercely intelligent, articulate, contemporary. Not often have I heard nine female voices coming together and discussing the cost and need for success like this. This play is the best of what sports is about-on this field, we come face to face with young, female characters and their passionate inner lives."

Ticket prices start at $35 for adults; student tickets are $28; and children are $24. Half-Price Rush Tickets: All remaining tickets for the current day's performance(s) are available two hours prior to each show time for half-price (discount does not apply to children's tickets) when purchasing by phone or in person. $15 Student Rush Tickets: Students may purchase up to two $15 student rush tickets two hours prior to show time with valid student I.D. Available in person only.





