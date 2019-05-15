Director-Choreographer Jeff Whiting Appointed To National Board

The Board of Directors of the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) has appointed Jeff Whiting to a term on the Board from July, 2019 through June, 2023.

Whiting is a director and choreographer for theatre, opera, television, special events and concerts around the world and acclaimed as a 'director with a joyous touch' by the New York Times. His Broadway credits include: Bullets Over Broadway, Big Fish, The Scottsboro Boys, Hair, Young Frankenstein, and Wicked.

Whiting, also the creator and founder of Stage Write Software, the standard method for documenting choreography, and the Founding Artistic Director of The Open Jar Institute, a premiere music theatre training program, was featured in a TEDx Talk sharing his philosophy of "Rising Beyond Limits with Open Jar Thinking."

EdTA, an international association whose mission is shaping lives through theatre education, is the home of the International Thespian Society, the honorary organization that has inducted more than 2.3 million theatre students since its founding in 1929.

The 11-member EdTA board has eight directors elected from among the organization's membership, most of whom are professional theatre educators, and three appointed positions. Appointed Board Members diversify the makeup of the EdTA Board of Directors. It is vital to the Association, as a leader in the theatre education world, to have firm and lasting connections to the creative leaders, producers, and individual artists currently working in the field.





