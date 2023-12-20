DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. & More Set for The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 24-25 MainStage Season

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will bring an exciting 24-25 Season full of magic to the Taft Theatre stage.

The season will open with DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR., a tale as old as time featuring some of the most recognizable songs in the Disney songbook. Back by popular demand after TCT’s 2018 production, Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL will delight audiences during the holiday season. The popular children’s book leaps off the page, with a twist of circus elements, in Dr. Seuss’S CAT IN THE HAT. Finally, the season Will Close with the “coolest” story of sisterhood and courage, DISNEY’S FROZEN JR.

TCT’s 24-25 MainStage Season at the Taft Theatre:

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.: October 12 - 21, 2024

Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL: December 7 - 16, 2024

Dr. Seuss’S CAT IN THE HAT: February 15 - 24, 2025

DISNEY’S FROZEN JR.: April 25 - May 4, 2025

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

Public Performances: October 12 & 13, 18 - 20, 2024

Ideal for ages 4+

About the Show:

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Credits:

Music by Alan Menken. Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice. Book by Linda Woolverton. Originally Directed by Robert Jess Roth. Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL:

Public Performances: December 7 & 8, 13 – 15, 2024

Ideal for ages 4+

About the Show:

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! It’s Christmas Eve, and after 1,000 years of faithful service, Santa and Mrs. Claus announce their decision to hang up the big red suit and train a replacement. Enter Nick: a website designer and single dad to tech-savvy daughter, Bee. With pressures mounting–and a jealous, naughty elf thwarting their every move–will everyone in Santa’s Workshop come together in time for Nick to take the reins?

Credits:

Book by Noah Putterman. Music & Lyrics by David Christensen & Luke Holloway.

Dr. Seuss’S CAT IN THE HAT:

Public Performances: February 15 & 16, 21-23, 2025

Ideal for ages 4+

About the Show:

From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that The Cat in the Hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat that they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and the craziest of ideas, he is certainly loads of fun. He turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure... but what will mum find when she gets home...?

Credits:

Based on the book by Dr. Seuss. Play Originally Produced by The National Theatre of Great Britain. Adapted and Originally Directed by Katie Mitchell. Dr. Seuss text, characters and images TM and © 2009 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.

DISNEY’S FROZEN JR.:

Public Performances: April 26 & 27, May 2 - 4, 2025

Ideal for ages 4+

About the Show:

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Credits:

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez. Book by Jennifer Lee. Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee. The original Broadway production of Frozen was directed by Michael Grandage and produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Season Subscriptions

Traditional subscriptions to the TCT 24-25 MainStage Season start at $43. Subscribe today at www.thechildrenstheatre.com. Single tickets will go on sale May 1, 2024.

ALS interpretation will be offered on the first Saturday at 2 PM performances of all productions. Sensory-Friendly performance to be announced later.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by ArtsWave and the tens of thousands of people who give generously to the annual ArtsWave Campaign, the region’s primary source for arts funding. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. The Ohio Arts Council receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.