Clovernook Center to Host Blind Jazz Pianist Matthew Whitaker in Concert

Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired (Clovernook Center) invites the public to enjoy an afternoon of music with renown blind jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker to benefit its Arts & Accessibility Initiative.

The Clovernook Center will present An Afternoon with Matthew Whitaker from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at The Metropolitan Club (50 E. Rivercenter Blvd. #1900, Covington, KY 41011). A 90-minute concert with Whitaker will headline the afternoon's festivities, which also includes hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. A special meet and greet with Whitaker will also be available for Patron Level ticket holders.

All proceeds from the event benefit Clovernook Center's award-winning Arts & Accessibility Initiative, which provides materials for inclusive, accessible experiences in museums, performing arts organizations and other cultural institutions at low- or no-cost to the institution. The provision of braille and other resources for blind and visually impaired (BVI) individuals can often be prohibitively expensive and likewise often poorly crafted. Clovernook Center's Arts & Accessibility Initiative works with institutions to develop materials that can be effective for blind and visually impaired individuals to experience their offerings.

"The arts are a very important aspect to a person's growth and development. Some may think that the blind and visually impaired are exempt from enjoying and learning from this simple pleasure in life," said Clovernook Center President and CEO Chris Faust. "Thanks to An Afternoon with Matthew Whitaker, Cincinnati is able to experience an extraordinary young man who has overcome his disability to achieve his dreams, all while providing accessible arts options to the BVI community."

Born blind, Whitaker began playing keyboard at the age of three and taught himself to play the organ at the age of nine. A child prodigy and jazz pianist, he gave his first paid performance in Capri, Italy with other seasoned jazz musicians when he was just 11 years old. Since then, he's played in over 200 clubs and concert halls across the world; has opened for Stevie Wonder at the Apollo; and performed with Christian McBride, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Rhoda Scott, James Carter, John Batiste and more.

Tickets for An Afternoon with Matthew Whitaker are available at $125 for Individuals (which includes admission for one, hors d'oeuvres and refreshments) and $200 at the Patron level. Patron level tickets also include a meet and greet with Whitaker, plus complimentary parking, listing in the program and more.

For more information about Clovernook Center or An Afternoon with Matthew Whitaker, please visit clovernook.org/events.