Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops to Require Vaccinations or Proof of Negative Covid Test Results

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Cincinnati Pops have announced that, beginning September 6 and in cooperation with Cincinnati Arts Association (CAA), all musicians, guest artists, staff and audiences will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test results and must be masked at all times at Music Hall (except when consuming food or beverages) until further notice.

Proof of vaccination can be a completed physical vaccination card, a picture of a completed vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. A corresponding photo ID will be required for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Those who are unvaccinated (including children under the age of 12) will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours of entry to the building or a rapid antigen test administered within 24 hours of entry. Proof of negative test may be in digital form, such as a dated picture of negative COVID test result.

Masks will continue to be required inside the venue at all times, even when seated for performances, regardless of vaccination and testing status. The CSO and CAA will continue to actively monitor the situation and will update the policy as conditions evolve.

"Throughout the pandemic we have monitored regional COVID data and followed the advice of our partners at TriHealth and public health officials to implement stringent safety protocols. At this time, as the Delta variant continues to push the number of COVID cases in the wrong direction, we feel that this is our most responsible action to continue to aggressively protect the health and safety of our employees and our audiences," said President & CEO Jonathan Martin. "Having this policy in place means we can move beyond social distancing and allows us to safely accommodate the entire Orchestra on stage as well as the ability to open the entire capacity of the auditorium to audiences."