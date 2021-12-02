Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces Additions And Updates To The 2021/22 Concert Schedule

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has announced several updates to the 2021/22 schedule. Newly added artists include conductor David Danzmayr, cellist Alban Gerhardt, Ensemble Intercontemporain, and Cincinnati Youth Symphony Orchestra concerto competition winners Maxwell Fairman and Ari Webb. Additionally, Daniil Trifonov's solo piano recital has been rescheduled for March 1, 2022.

Pops Conductor John Morris Russell and Assistant Conductor Wilbur Lin will conduct the combined forces of the CSO and the Cincinnati Symphony Youth Orchestra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:30pm. The program includes Liszt's Les Preludes and features CSYO Concerto Competition winner Maxwell Fairman playing the first movement of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto. The annual event offers young musicians in the youth orchestra the professional opportunity to rehearse and perform side-by-side with their mentors from the CSO.

The second winner of the CSYO concert competition, Ari Webb, will play the first movement of the Dvořák Cello Concerto at the CSYO Philharmonic Orchestra's April 24, 2022 concert.

Die Stadt Ohne Juden

On February 21, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Mayerson JCC, Matthias Pintscher will conduct Ensemble Intercontemporain in a presentation of Hans Karl Breslauer's silent film Die Stadt Ohne Juden ("The City without Jews") accompanied by Olga Neuwirth's score. Released in 1924, the film was intended to be a satire/social commentary on the antisemitic political and cultural movement of the 1920's, but today, it serves as a shockingly visionary look at the fear of multiculturalism and the normalization of antisemitism that would bring to power the Nazi Party and Adolf Hitler in 1933. Neuwirth's score is an interconnected web of sound and image that draws the audience into a nearly 100-year-old world depicting humor and coziness juxtaposed with sheer horror.

This performance is part of the Jewish Bicentennial Cincinnati celebration, and is rescheduled from October 2021.

Artist Change: CSO Subscription Concerts March 4 & 5, 2022

Conductor David Danzmayr replaces Karina Canellakis and cellist Alban Gerhardt replaces Alisa Weilerstein on the March 4-5 CSO concerts. The new repertoire for the concert is: Brahms Symphony No. 1 (replacing Sibelius Lemminkäinen Suite), Anna Clyne's This Midnight Hour (replacing Augusta Read Thomas' Brio) and the Elgar Cello Concerto.

Daniil Trifonov: Solo Piano Recital is Rescheduled

Due to an elbow injury, pianist Daniil Trifonov's November 10, 2021 solo recital is rescheduled for March 1, 2022.

black being by composers and soloists Nathalie Joachim and Allison Loggins-Hull and text by Jaki Shelton Green has been rescheduled for April 14, 2022.