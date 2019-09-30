Cincinnati Playhouse's Off The Grid Series Launches With New Interactive Experiences

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park announced today its 2019-2020 Off the Grid series of interactive theatrical experiences. Called The Social Cycle, the new season combines social events at popular venues around Greater Cincinnati with classic literary stories reimagined for modern day. The immersive theatre experiences include the opportunity for optional audience participation. The first event takes place Oct. 17, with alien fighting and more at THE WAR OF THE MALLSat Tri-County Mall, followed by BEAUTY AND THE BOURBON TASTINGon Friday, Nov. 8 at the New Riff Distillery.

"With The Social Cycle, we want to meet people where they like to hang out and spend their time with friends," explains Daunielle Rasmussen, director of education and community engagement, who created the concept of Off the Grid and The Social Cycle. "By staging a sword fight in a winery, fighting aliens at laser tag or taking a yoga class with Mr. Darcy, our audiences will experience familiar stories in unexpected ways in fun environments."

Later in the season, The Social Cycle presents:

a-? THE COUNT OF MONTE PESTO, Feb. 25-27, 2020, at Kate's Catering and Personal Chef Services

a-? PRIDE, PREJUDICE AND YOGA, March 14-22, 2020, at Oakley Crunch Fitness

a-? NANCY BREW AND THE KILLER BAR CRAWL, April 16, 2020, Mt. Adams Pavilion and other bars

a-? THE BRIE MUSKETEERS, May 16, 2020, Vinoklet Winery & Restaurant

"The Social Cycletakes the interactive and immersive experiences we've developed over the past three seasons of Off the Grid to the next level," Rasmussen continued. "Each experience will be unique to the venue and story that is being told. Our audiences can be a part of it as much or as little as they feel comfortable participating."

Off the Grid is supported by the generosity of the thousands of young professional contributors to the ArtsWave Campaign.

For more information and tickets, visit cincyplay.com. Admission prices vary based on the venue and the activities included.





